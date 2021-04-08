Police and Seattle Fire respond to Melrose after man reported with gunshot wound to leg

Seattle Police and Seattle Fire responded Thursday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a man at E Olive Place and Melrose said he had been shot in the leg.

According to police and fire radio updates, officers arrived at the scene around 12:45 PM where the man was located and found the victim was bleeding from his leg. The 911 caller reported no gunfire was seen or heard in the area.

Seattle Fire was at the scene to evaluate and treat the man’s injuries. UPDATE: SFD reports it treated a man in his 50s who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. UPDATE x2: Police say they are investigating. The victim was unable to provide suspect information and police were working to determine details of the shooting.

