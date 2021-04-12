Police say four shot including child in 23rd and Jackson gunfire — UPDATE

A shooting reportedly involving vehicles and people on foot near 23rd and Jackson has sent four three victims to the hospital Sunday afternoon. UPDATE: SPD says the shooting injured four people.

UPDATE: In an update with media, police say the victims include adults and a child.

Police were called in just before 3:30 PM and found shell casings, at least one damaged vehicle, and a bullet through a window of a building in the area.

UPDATE 8:50 PM: SPD has added new details in a brief on the incident. The injured child is two years old:

An approximately 2-year-old child was one of multiple victims in a shooting in the Central District Sunday afternoon. At 3:22 p.m., multiple witnesses called 911 to report a shooting near the intersection of 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street. The suspects reportedly approached a business parking lot on foot from 23rd Avenue and then fired toward the east into the parking lot. Three adult males and an approximately 2-year-old child were struck by gunfire. Before police or Seattle Fire Medics arrived, all the victims were transported to hospitals in personal vehicles. Crime Scene Investigations Detectives responded to process the scene for evidence, and Homicide Detectives responded and are investigating. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line: 206-233-5000.

Police responded to shooting at 23rd Ave S Ave S Jackson Street at approximately 3:25 pm. Four victims reported at this time. PIO will be available at yet TBD location. More information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 11, 2021

Evidence was being collected around the intersection including the parking lot of the shopping center at 23rd and Jackson’s northeast corner.

Four victims were reported by police. According to East Precinct radio updates, some or all of the victims were brought to an area hospital by private vehicle. SPD was working to impound at least two involved vehicles.

There were no additional details available regarding how the shootings went down or the condition of the victims.

