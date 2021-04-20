Sawant proposal would prohibit student family and teacher evictions during school year

Flanked by the director of the Seattle school board, District 3 representative Kshama Sawant unveiled legislation Monday that she says would prohibit evictions of school children, their families, and educators during the school year.

““When landlords evict families with school-aged children, especially during the school year, the eviction has a devastating impact on the children’s academic achievement, health, and development. The vast majority of evicted schoolchildren have to change schools, abruptly leaving behind their friends, teachers they know and trust, and their social supports,” Sawant said.

The chair of the Seattle City Council’s Sustainability and Renters Rights Committee, Sawant was joined by school board director Zachary DeWolf and members of the teachers union in announcing the proposal, calling for quick action from the council on the bill.

In an announcement on the bill, DeWolf said a March 2021 point-in-time survey found more than 2,100 Seattle school students “in a range of homelessness circumstances, including group homes, shelters, doubled up with other families, and in transitional housing” including “living on the street or in a vehicle.”

During the ongoing pandemic, Seattle has extended moratoriums on both commercial and residential evictions but those temporary measures are expected to eventually be lifted later this year.

Sawant, meanwhile, has opened up several renters rights and anti-eviction political battles this year including a successful push to win public funding of lawyers to help tenants facing eviction.

Sawant’s office announced it is launching a petition to gather support for the new proposal to restrict student and teacher evictions.

