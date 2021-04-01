State Supreme Court rules Sawant recall can move forward — UPDATE
The recall of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant can go forward, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. A spring and summer of signature gathering, rallying, and campaign flyers awaits.
Organizers outlined four acts they say that warranted sending the recall to the ballot. Most of the charges were from 2020 and relate to her response to protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
The court did not uphold all of the allegations made by the recall effort, arguing that one of the acts outlined was legally insufficient.
In September, the King County Superior Court certified a recall petition against the socialist council member on the four allegations, which was simply ruling on whether the charges outlined could be grounds for removal. That court was not ruling on whether or not the allegations were true. Two allegations from the original proposed petition relating to Sawant’s involvement in protests at the East Precinct and the formation of CHOP were dropped by the recall group’s attorneys.
With the court denying Sawant’s appeal, the recall proponents will have up to 180 days to gather a little over 10,000 signatures — or 25% of the nearly 43,000 votes cast in her November 2019 race — to send the issue to the ballot.
Sawant’s political fate will now move into the hands of District 3 voters.
“The recall law in Washington State is inherently undemocratic and well-suited for politicized use against working people’s representatives, because there is no requirement that the charges even be proven true,” Sawant said in a statement following the decision. “In effect, the courts have enormous leeway to use recall elections as a mechanism to defend the ruling class and capitalist system. It is no accident that Seattle’s last elected socialist, Anna Louise Strong, was driven out of office by a recall campaign for her links to the labor movement and opposition to World War I.”
“Big biz and the right wing are furious about the impact of socialist politics and social movements in Seattle & how we have inspired working people around the country,” the campaign formed to defend Sawant against recall posted on Twitter after the decision. “They are now trying to use the courts & their deep pockets to overturn Councilmember Sawant’s 2019 re-election and the historic victories she has spearheaded.”
After facing a deficit on Election Night 2019, Sawant clawed back to defeat Broadway Business Improvement Area leader Egan Orion by around 4% — or less than 2,000 votes — and now sits as the longest serving member of the city council.
The recall effort argues Sawant misused her office and flouted coronavirus social distancing restrictions in opening City Hall to hundreds of protesters one night last June.
In arguing the court should dismiss the recall petition, Sawant’s lawyers with the Barnard Iglitzin and Lavitt law firm have said that gatherings such as the First Amendment-protected demonstration are exempt from Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation and that city council members can invite guests anytime.
The protesters occupied the entrance to City Hall for about an hour, chanting, making speeches, and even at one point singing that Mayor Jenny Durkan needed to resign from office.
The court, in a unanimous ruling, argues that while Sawant usually has discretion to admit members of the public to City Hall, this move to let protesters in was “not related to a city purpose.”
“By opening city hall when it was closed to the public in response to the governor’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy order, Councilmember Sawant arguably obstructed city business and placed people at risk by failing to ensure social distancing and sanitation measures established by the Washington State Department of Health guidelines,” the court writes.
Recall backers also argued Sawant similarly used her official position to lead a march to Durkan’s home in July, a confidential address protected because she had received threats during her tenure as U.S. Attorney for Western Washington, showing what the original complainant in the recall and D3 resident Ernie Lou called a “reckless disregard for the safety of Mayor Durkan’s family and children” in a court filing last year.
Durkan accused Sawant of “using her official position” to lead the march to the mayor’s home “despite the fact that it was publicly known I was not there, and she and organizers knew that my address was protected under the state confidentiality program because of threats against me due largely to my work as U.S. Attorney.”
Opponents also say she relinquished the hiring and firing of office staffers to the political organization and in one case allegedly allowed the Socialist Alternative Executive Committee to decide to terminate an employee. An ethics complaint alleging Sawant misused her position on behalf of Socialist Alternative brought to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission last year by then-District 3 campaign opponent Logan Bowers was dismissed.
The supreme court found this allegation to be legally insufficient, writing “Councilmember Sawant was free to consult with Socialist Alternative and structure her internal office decisions as she saw fit.” The other three charges were upheld as legally sufficient, allowing the recall to move forward.
The final allegation is the use of city resources to support a Tax Amazon ballot initiative earlier this year that also failed to comply with public disclosure requirements. The SEEC fined the campaign $2,500 earlier this month over late filings on more than $100,000 in contributions.
Sawant says she did not need to publicly disclose the city resources used to support the initiative because it was not a ballot proposition at the time she did so. The court said the voters should decide.
This is not the only time the court has weighed in on a Seattle recall recently, as it tossed out a petition against Durkan in the wake of last summer’s protests.
As the two sides waited for the supreme court’s decision, they amassed hefty warchests now totaling over $720,000 combined, according to SEEC filings.
As the Kshama Solidarity campaign rallies to support the D3 leader, the well-financed Recall Sawant campaign now must gather the 10,000 or so signatures to send the issue to the voters. A basic yes/no recall vote would then head to the ballot.
Only signatures from District 3 residents count in the tally and only D3 voters will participate in the yes/no recall vote. If the majority of D3 voters choose yes on the recall, the council would select a temporary replacement until the next general election in the city. The winner in that vote would finish Sawant’s current term through the end of 2023.
Sawant is holding a rally at Cal Anderson Saturday “to build the Kshama Solidarity Campaign and defend against this attack on all working people,” supporters wrote on Twitter.
The full opinion from the court is below.
Wonderful news.
Interesting that the only specific allegation against Sawant that I find genuinely concerning — that she allowed an outside organization to dictate her personnel choices — was the one the court threw out. The others may be technically sufficient to allow a recall, but to me they are woefully inadequate justification for one. In my view, recalls are for crooks, and Sawant, while she has apparently cut some legal and ethical corners here and there, is not a crook. Count me as a hard no on recall — but I am hoping for a primary challenger I can support in 2023.
I agree with you about the charge that was thrown out; that was certainly the most concerning. But, while it may not be criminal, broadcasting the home address of a former federal attorney for such a trivial purpose (a protest) shows awful, awful judgement, given the risks (see: Tom Wales). And, it also constitutes a clear violation of her oath.
Yes on recall.
Technically yes but no one really has a private address anymore. If I gave you my full birth name you could find mine online in ten seconds flat. Same with you, I imagine. In many cities, the mayor has a designated, taxpayer-furnished residence whose address is not only public but highly visible (see: Gracie Mansion). So again, perhaps a strict reading of state law qualifies this arguable lapse in judgment as recall material, but it doesn’t govern my personal sensibility.
I’m a Hispanic liberal who lives in D3 and am elated by this news!! She absolutely must be removed from office. Yes!!!
The hour grows late for Sawant’s reign.
This was the right decision. She doesn’t represent District 3 very well and her agenda is really not about Seattle but more of a national agenda. She’s a demagogue and not a Socialist.
“Stop the Racist, Right-Wing Recall.” Putting that on a poster is enough to make me consider supporting her recall.
Yeah, everybody is a racist and everything is Amazon’s fault. Sawant’s approach is tired, untrue, and not working.
Removal of Sawant will be the best thing to happen to the Hill in ages.
What irks me even more than not being able to participate in this petition or subsequent voting (I’m a few blocks away from D3) is the city of Seattle is paying Sawant’s legal fees. In September at a city council meeting the council voted 7-1 in favor, likening their decision to how everyone in the justice system gets legal representation guaranteed to them, and councilmember Andrew Lewis pretty much said we can’t begin to pick & choose who gets legal representation or not. I strongly disagree with the 7 in favor because Sawant isn’t a regular person tumbling through the cracks of the legal system, due a county public defender. She is one of the most powerful women in town and hired a top notch, nationally reknowned labor lawyer on our dime. We shouldn’t provide extraordinary legal aid for officials not acting within the bounds of roles as elected officials.
How can it be undemocratic if it’s left up to the voters?
I feel like it’s necessary to point out, too; that she’s pointing to the right/Republicans as her enemy in an attempt to have Democrats side with her, but if you were to ask her and if she were to answer honestly she would tell you that she is of course a Socialist and that Socialists view both Democrats and Republicans as the enemy as they both believe in the free market.She sure is quick to gloss that over when it’s politically expedient, though, in order to get sympathy from the Democrats.
I can’t wait to sign that petition.
April starting off with a bang! Defeat Trumpist-style populism!
I have supported Kshama for the past 5 years I have lived in Seattle and will fight hard to keep her in office, she is the only city council person who has continually stood with working people instead of big business. This recall is BS and I stand with Kshama.