The Capitol Hill Farmers Market is moving to Capitol Hill Station — Here’s what it will look like

Sunday, the Capitol Hill Farmers Market will realize community hopes more than a decade in the making as it moves to its new home in the middle of the Capitol Hill Station plaza and along the E Barbara Bailey Way “festival street.”

Here’s how it will look with the new layout including E Denny/Barbara Bailey closed to cars during the market every Sunday, vendors lined up along the street, and a cluster of more vendor tents and tables inside the plaza.

CHS reported here on the move and the history of the market which marked its final day at 10th and Thomas in 2010 before moving to Broadway near Seattle Central during years of light rail and housing construction.

Organizers say the layout map shows the market in its full glory — under pandemic restrictions, there will be about half as many vendors. Recent vendors have included Alm Hill Gardens, Seeking Kombucha, Hierophant Meadery, Golden Girls Bakery, Canales Produce, Chao Chang Garden, El Chiot, Gray Sky Farm, King’s Mozzarella, and Moms Microgreens.

Starting Sunday, April 18th, you’ll find the market along E Barbara Bailey Way and on the station plaza between 10th Ave and Broadway. Hours will still run 11 AM to 3 PM. Learn more at seattlefarmersmarkets.org/chfm.

THANKS! WE DID IT! 1,000 CHS SUBSCRIBERS -- We asked, you answered. Thanks for stepping up!

Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.