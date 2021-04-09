‘This QFC is Closing April 24, 2021’ — Shelves already bare at 15th Ave E grocery slated for shutdown over COVID-19 hazard pay

With just over two weeks until its announced closure, many shelves at Capitol Hill’s 15th Ave E QFC have already been emptied of discounted groceries and booze.

Signs went up this week announcing a clearance sale at the market that had some shoppers filling their carts with champagne though few people are celebrating the end of the store’s run on the street. Hours have also been reduced with the store now open 9 AM to 9 PM daily.

Officials at parent company Kroger say the grocery is still slated to be closed Saturday, April 24th though it is unclear what will be left to sell at that point. CHS reported in mid-February on the Ohio-based company’s decision to shut down two Seattle stores over the city’s COVID-19 hazard pay saying its most expensive locations on Capitol Hill and in the Wedgwood neighborhood needed to go given the rising costs of operations.

The QFC on 15th has had discounts for stock liquidation for less than 48 hours and it already has aisles like this. (Also a reminder the Kroger is closing this store in bad faith/retaliation) pic.twitter.com/LJ9nIOx6zi — Jessi Murray (@jessimurray) April 9, 2021

While the company has said workers could be offered positions at other QFC locations including the two Broadway stores “if possible,” Kroger filed federally-required paperwork for axing 109 jobs across the two markets being closed over the $4 per hour hazard pay.

On Thursday outside the other store slated for shutdown in Wedgwood, union leaders and employees spoke out against the company’s moves, chanting, “Hey, hey QFC! Share your profits, stop the greed!,” KUOW reports.

The 15th Ave E closure comes as a new major power in the global grocery industry is growing here on its Seattle home turf. A new Amazon Fresh grocery is set to open soon at 23rd and Jackson as part of 44,000 square feet of commercial space in the new Vulcan-developed Jackson Apartments.

For 15th Ave E, the loss of the grocery and the 17,000-square-foot market sitting empty could be a new challenge after months of COVID-19 related closures. Neighborhood merchants and restaurant owners are watching closely as property owner Hunters Capital works out how best to keep the building and large surface parking lot busy with QFC’s exit.

Not everything is doom and gloom. At least one new business is set to join the area soon as Rubinstein Bagels moves in.

Meanwhile, business at the 15th Ave E QFC is scheduled to continue through Saturday, April 24th.

THANKS! WE DID IT! 1,000 CHS SUBSCRIBERS -- We asked, you answered. Thanks for stepping up!

Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

17,000-square-foot grocery