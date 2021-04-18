This week in CHS history | 4/20 protest, ‘aspirational recycling’ on Earth Day, Hula Hula on Capitol Hill

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
‘More like the turning of a dial than a flip of the switch,’ Inslee lays out a take it slow approach for lifting Washington COVID-19 restrictions
Pikes/Pines | Beyond Cal Anderson and Volunteer Park, plenty of outside to safely explore around Capitol Hill
COVID-19 updates: May 18th, first Seattle home testing results, and droplets (yuck)
One victim, vehicles and buildings hit in 23rd and Jackson shootout — UPDATE
One shot in Pine parking lot in bout of Capitol Hill nightlife gun violence — UPDATE
Your ‘aspirational recycling’ is only part of Seattle’s trash problem — Happy Earth Day, Capitol Hill!
Drag drama around Hill with Seattle University censorship, Queer/Bar’s Turner on ‘personal leave’ — UPDATE
Hula Hula announces ‘grand re-opening’ Friday on Capitol Hill
Central Co-op drops Capitol Hill Station bid over cost concerns
Developers announce PCC Natural Markets to anchor mixed-use set to replace City People’s
Happy 4/20? Protest again targets Central District’s Uncle Ike’s
More shattered glass: Broadway Chase bank suffers most significant damage yet — UPDATE
Giant light rail tunnel machinery moves into place at Broadway station site
Street food pulls over: Marination Station open for business on Friday
