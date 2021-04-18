Post navigation

Prev: (04/16/21) | Next: (04/18/21)

This week in CHS history | 4/20 protest, ‘aspirational recycling’ on Earth Day, Hula Hula on Capitol Hill

Posted on by


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

‘More like the turning of a dial than a flip of the switch,’ Inslee lays out a take it slow approach for lifting Washington COVID-19 restrictions

Pikes/Pines | Beyond Cal Anderson and Volunteer Park, plenty of outside to safely explore around Capitol Hill


COVID-19 updates: May 18th, first Seattle home testing results, and droplets (yuck)

2019

 

One victim, vehicles and buildings hit in 23rd and Jackson shootout — UPDATE

One shot in Pine parking lot in bout of Capitol Hill nightlife gun violence — UPDATE

2018

 

Your ‘aspirational recycling’ is only part of Seattle’s trash problem — Happy Earth Day, Capitol Hill!

Drag drama around Hill with Seattle University censorship, Queer/Bar’s Turner on ‘personal leave’ — UPDATE

Man reported stabbed in Pike/Pine brawl — UPDATE

2017

 

Hula Hula announces ‘grand re-opening’ Friday on Capitol Hill

Convicted Broadway Grill hacker sentenced to 27 years

Central Co-op drops Capitol Hill Station bid over cost concerns

2016

 

Developers announce PCC Natural Markets to anchor mixed-use set to replace City People’s

Happy 4/20? Protest again targets Central District’s Uncle Ike’s

Police investigate drive-by shooting at 12th and Madison

2011

 

More shattered glass: Broadway Chase bank suffers most significant damage yet — UPDATE

Giant light rail tunnel machinery moves into place at Broadway station site

Street food pulls over: Marination Station open for business on Friday


THANKS! WE DID IT! 1,000 CHS SUBSCRIBERS -- We asked, you answered. Thanks for stepping up!
Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments