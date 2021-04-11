Post navigation

This week in CHS history | COVID-19: Restrictions extended, grocery store changes, 2018: 30 years of Vivace, 2011: Block Party adds third day

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

Washington extends COVID-19 restrictions another month

More COVID-19 tweaks to Capitol Hill grocery shopping: lines to get in, one-way aisles, U-Scan bottlenecks, and $2/hour ‘hero’ pay


From within Capitol Hill’s Chophouse Row, you can now have care packages full of delicious, local things sent to your favorite Seattle ‘stay home’ castaway

2019

 

Bowling giant AMF hopes to pick up Capitol Hill’s Garage to expand bowling center empire — UPDATE: Bowlero

Watch out Capitol Hill rabbits, coyote spotted at Bellevue and Pike

‘High tech dog houses’ where you can park your pup coming to Capitol Hill

2018

 

Save the Royvue! Residents rally to thwart sale of Capitol Hill building

Espresso Vivace: 30 years of artisanal coffee on Capitol Hill

Broadway apartment tower home to Whole Foods to open this summer — but no shopping ’til fall

2017

 

CHS Comics | To be crowtinued

Police: Suspected fentanyl and coke found after Capitol Hill apartment death

2016

 

John Charlton charged with murder, suspected of dumping victim’s body parts in a CD recycling bin

Seattle U announces plans for 10 stories of office and dorms on E Madison

Spirit and Animal becomes Corvus and Co. following name controversy with soon-to-open bar

2011

 

Pike/Pine’s nightlife gets busy as new plans for the Narwhal and Q ‘ultra lounge’ emerge

Sound Transit light rail dig between downtown and Hill reveals pieces of old Seattle — UPDATE

Streetcar update: Broadway Bikeway will help Capitol Hill ‘reclaim the street’

City approves third day for 2011 Capitol Hill Block Party

