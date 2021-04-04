Post navigation

This week in CHS history | COVID — masks? Plus, tofu shortage!, 2018 — Club Z building sale, 2016 — Ingrid Lyne murder

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

In fight to survive pandemic crisis and save 600 jobs, Capitol Hill-headquartered Rudy’s Barbershops declares bankruptcy

Solving the great Capitol Hill COVID-19 tofu shortage of 2020


Mask up — Why you might want to consider a face covering for your next outing on Capitol Hill

2019

 

An ‘unheard of concession’ in the Central District at The Chateau apartments

‘Capitol Hill Development Site’ — $21M deal includes E Olive Way commercial buildings and Fred Wildlife events space

No injuries reported in 23rd Ave shootout

2018

 

Up against rent boom and affordability crunch, residents worry about plan to change 1924-built Royvue into microhousing

Club Z building sells for $2.9M but no word, yet, on what comes next

Maybe Sound Transit’s ‘Vertical Conveyances Report’ will finally address the Hedberg principle — UPDATE

2017

 

Police: Suspected fentanyl and coke found after Capitol Hill apartment death

Lawsuit alleges Murray sexually abused teen he met on Capitol Hill in 1980s

Capitol Hill food+drink | Dad’s dedication and a new generation — 30+ years of El Gallito

2016

 

What the Piecora’s building will look like

Suspected human remains found in recycling bin at 21st and Pine — UPDATE

City: Thousands of Seattle drivers ditched own vehicles for car share

Capitol Hill food+drink | The Bauhaus bankruptcy

2011

 

With recent tough times taking their toll, Broadway Pita Pit folds

City report recommends ‘hot spot’ policing — Broadway would probably make the list

On a Hill flooded with new food and drink, Broadway Market’s La Puerta struggles

Fence goes up, buildings coming down down at 230 Broadway project

