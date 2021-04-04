This week in CHS history | COVID — masks? Plus, tofu shortage!, 2018 — Club Z building sale, 2016 — Ingrid Lyne murder

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
In fight to survive pandemic crisis and save 600 jobs, Capitol Hill-headquartered Rudy’s Barbershops declares bankruptcy
Solving the great Capitol Hill COVID-19 tofu shortage of 2020
Mask up — Why you might want to consider a face covering for your next outing on Capitol Hill
An ‘unheard of concession’ in the Central District at The Chateau apartments
‘Capitol Hill Development Site’ — $21M deal includes E Olive Way commercial buildings and Fred Wildlife events space
Up against rent boom and affordability crunch, residents worry about plan to change 1924-built Royvue into microhousing
Club Z building sells for $2.9M but no word, yet, on what comes next
Maybe Sound Transit’s ‘Vertical Conveyances Report’ will finally address the Hedberg principle — UPDATE
Police: Suspected fentanyl and coke found after Capitol Hill apartment death
Lawsuit alleges Murray sexually abused teen he met on Capitol Hill in 1980s
Capitol Hill food+drink | Dad’s dedication and a new generation — 30+ years of El Gallito
Suspected human remains found in recycling bin at 21st and Pine — UPDATE
City: Thousands of Seattle drivers ditched own vehicles for car share
With recent tough times taking their toll, Broadway Pita Pit folds
City report recommends ‘hot spot’ policing — Broadway would probably make the list
On a Hill flooded with new food and drink, Broadway Market’s La Puerta struggles
Fence goes up, buildings coming down down at 230 Broadway project
