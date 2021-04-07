To protect those living in cars, Sawant calls for end of Seattle’s ’72-hour rule’

District 3 City Council representative Kshama Sawant is calling for the city’s to reinstate its suspension of restrictions that prohibit motor vehicles from being parked on streets for more than 72 hours.
Mayor Jenny Durkan and SDOT officials reinstated the rule this month after a year of pandemic moratoriums.
“For people forced to live in their cars – many of them working people – Durkan’s move could be catastrophic, costing them not only their vehicle, but also their only shelter and all their possessions,” Sawant writes. “The pandemic has worsened the severe housing crisis. We need affordable, social housing – not harassment of neighbors struggling to survive.”
The easing of Seattle parking restrictions last March including the city’s “72-hour rule” was positioned as a way to help residents get through stay at home restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis. Many on Capitol Hill celebrated the temporary end of having to shuffle their cars around the neighborhood’s high demand street parking every three days to avoid a ticket.
But with the April 1st decision to reinstate the restriction, there are more serious consequences. Crosscut reported this week on the impact for the hundreds of people living in cars and RVs in the city:
King County saw a significant jump in people living in their vehicles from 2019 to early 2020. The city and county did not conduct their annual count of homeless people this year because of the pandemic. But, said Chloe Gale, co-director of REACH, “Anecdotally, I expect we have more people living in vehicles and RVs than we did before. And people have fewer places to go. There’s less cushion in their lives. There are fewer services open that they can connect with. It’s an incredibly challenging time.”
The city says a grace period with education efforts and warnings will come before tickets and towing resumes.
Sawant’s office has posted a petition on the 72-hour rule and is calling for support to demand Durkan reinstate the ban, and permanently repeal the restriction.
I’m pretty sure the presence of tent camps inside Volunteer Park coincided with the removal of the row of vehicles that were parked on 15th Ave beside the park
Now is not the time to increase pressure on the working poor. Durkan must know this, so – why?
As if we needed another example of the regressive left completely ignoring nth-order effects…
All this policy will do is de-value the zoned parking permits held by people who cannot afford their own private parking spot in a lot or garage.
This makes no sense. The 72 hour rule is to prevent long-term storage of vehicles in the public right of way. So we get parking space turnover so that residents and visitors can find a spot. If you’re homeless and living in your car, how hard is it to drive it to a different spot every few days, just like everyone else? Our streets, just like our parks, are not for people to camp in long term.
Laws are only applicable to the right. Because, you know the left is supportive and inclusive. But only if you agree with them.
I hope this rule includes her neighborhood.
The vast majority of people living in District 3 would like to have a council member who represents them and their interests. There are lots of property tax payers in this district who would like to see more respect for civility, laws, proper use of public property, and the like.
i wish the city would ban short term/vacation rentals. in my condo building of 200 units (elektra 1400 hubbell pl at pike) half the units are airbnb. that’s 100 units NOT being used as residential. it drives up rents and most of the owners own several units, and none live in the building. shameful.
With all the city regulations and renter protections, some landlords just can’t stay in business. Which is a shame. So they convert to AirBnB because it’s easier. The movement you see of short term rentals is due to City Council policies. Hopefully they change it and make it better again for longer term rent with landlords.
One of my friends owns 3% of those! I’m admittedly amazed that the city hasn’t taken on some more assertive policy like Portland, OR.
I’d once researched the idea of buying a condo in the Pearl district (in Portland) and renting a cheap room in Seattle while I’m here (and airbnb’ing out the Portland condo when I wasn’t there).
That is, of course, not legally possible in Portland. Which sounds pretty reasonable me.
Can’t Sawant just have all these people she wants to protect go park on her front lawn? Why doesn’t she offer her property as assistance instead of the street outside other people’s homes?