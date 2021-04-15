Welcome to ‘Phase Everybody’ Seattle, where half of you already have at least your first shot

Seattle begins “Phase Everybody” opening the gates fully on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility with half of King County’s adult population having already received at least their first shot.

Thursday, April 15th marks the full opening of eligibility to everybody 16 and older in the state after weeks of metered, phase by phase invitations starting with the most vulnerable and oldest. Testing continues for vaccines safe for those 16 and younger.

The opening adds another 1.6 million adults to the state’s eligible ranks. There are 6.3 million adult Washingtonians.

Officials say the best way to find an appointment is to use the state’s Vaccine Locator at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

Last week, Seattle officials marked the biggest week yet for vaccinations at city-run facilities including the Lumen Field megasite — 30,000 doses.

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced his county’s 50% vaccination milestone Wednesday afternoon.

King County just reached a big vaccination milestone! Great job to everyone involved, especially @KCPubHealth. pic.twitter.com/Yl856i9SDU — Dow Constantine (@kcexec) April 14, 2021

The City of Seattle announced Thursday that it continues to face challenges on the supply side of federal vaccine allotments.

“While the City has not seen a significant increase in supply, the City of Seattle and its partners will administer 24,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” an update reads. “Since becoming a COVID-19 vaccine provider on January 14, 2021, the City and its partners have administered 100,000 vaccinations, and helped create four fixed COVID-19 vaccination sites in North Seattle, Rainier Beach, West Seattle, and the Lumen Field Event Center. In addition, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) Mobile Vaccination Teams (MVT) have begun administering vaccinations to formerly homeless individuals in permanent supportive housing.”

This week, the Community Vaccination Site at the Lumen Field Event Center will administer 11,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine across Wednesday, April 14, Thursday, April 15, and Saturday, April 17. The Community Testing and Vaccination Hubs in Rainier Beach and West Seattle, operated by SFD, will administer approximately 8,350 doses of vaccine this week including one day of Johnson & Johnson on April 12 at West Seattle. As soon as the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) issued its recommendation on the use of Johnson & Johnson, SFD immediately switched any planned Johnson & Johnson appointments to Pfizer. The SFD community hubs operate six days per week and have the ability to administer up to 1,500 vaccinations per day, per site. The Community Vaccination Hub at North Seattle College – operated by Seattle Visiting Nurse Association – will administer 2,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. The North Seattle site currently operates Wednesdays through Fridays each week, and is primarily a drive-through site.

Meanwhile, Pierce County was one of three counties pushed back to the Phase 2 level of reopening this week after its outbreak metrics failed to meet required thresholds.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced counties must maintain at least one of two key metrics — 14-day case rate and 7-day hospitalization rate — to stay in their current phase. Large counties like King County with more than 50,000 residents must maintain a 14-day average of new COVID cases at or below 200 per 100,000 residents, or a seven-day average of new hospitalizations per 100,000 at five or fewer to remain in Phase 3 which allows looser restrictions on social gatherings and business including a 50% cap on indoor dining capacity.

King County appears poised to barely skirt by again in the next assessment next Monday. Its infection rate is just under the 200 new cases a day threshold and could easily exceed the requirement soon. The hospitalization rate, on the other hand, still has significant buffer at 3.8 per 100,000 per day but that delta could also shrink in coming weeks.

Source: King County COVID-19 Key Indicators

CHS reported this week on the devastating financial impact of the pandemic and the massive amount of federal loans received by businesses in the Capitol Hill area.

THANKS! WE DID IT! 1,000 CHS SUBSCRIBERS -- We asked, you answered. Thanks for stepping up!

Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.