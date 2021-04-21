What Seattle’s mayoral candidates had to say about the Chauvin verdict and police reform

The conviction of Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s murder loomed large as mayoral candidates made their elevator pitch to local Democrats Tuesday evening.

Over the past several months, leaders from across Seattle have thrown their hats into the ring to replace Mayor Jenny Durkan, who announced in December she would not seek reelection after one term in office.

Five of the top mayoral candidates met virtually with dozens of 43rd District Democrats to make their two-minute arguments on why they are the right choice to lead the city.

Colleen Echohawk, executive director of the Chief Seattle Club, announced her campaign in January with a proposal to create a new Public Safety Department “with community-based mental health workers and neighborhood liaisons.” She said speaking hours after the Chauvin verdict was handed down was “heavy.”

“I’m certainly happy that the legal system worked today, but this is not justice,” Echohawk said. “My heart is hurting and breaking right now for George Floyd’s family, for other families who have been impacted by the brutality of the police departments around the country.”

She added she was running for mayor to bring “transformational and generational change” to the city and focused on the failure to address the homelessness crisis, work she has been on the frontline of with her organization.

Seattle City Council President Lorena González opened saying the Chauvin conviction was “welcome news, but not the panacea of justice for Black Americans,” adding “this is just the beginning.”

Before first being elected to a citywide seat on the council in 2015, González worked as a civil rights attorney and as legal counsel to Mayor Ed Murray.

“I’m a proud first-generation American, the daughter of immigrants, a first-time mom, and a woman of color,” she said, holding her baby in her arms. “I’m running for mayor because I’m ready to lead on solving homelessness, transforming our public safety model, and building a city of connected, liveable safe neighborhoods that all have affordable childcare, public schools, vibrant parks, playgrounds, transit and a city that prides itself on providing safe, affordable housing for all of our people.”

While acknowledging the verdict in Minneapolis, Capitol Hill architect Andrew Grant Houston also noted the police killing of a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday.

“As a Black resident of Seattle and as a candidate looking for your endorsement, please know that I am committed to truly building up our community to help take care of each other,” said Houston, who moved to the city shortly after the 2016 election. “I am someone who does not simply want to speak words or make empty promises. I am here to execute the will of many of our residents.”

Houston said he wants to better connect Wallingford with Capitol Hill and the Central District with increased housing to “reverse the decades of gentrification and exclusionary zoning that has prevented so many people who look like me from being able to afford to live in the city.” He wants to couple this with transportation improvements to buses and light rail.

Former council president and short-lived mayor Bruce Harrell has been quick to criticize the current city council for its handling of the police department in the wake of Floyd’s murder and the ensuing racial justice protests.

Harrell told CHS in a recent interview the council did an “extremely ineffective job” in dealing with the Seattle Police Department’s funding. The city’s 2021 budget brought a cut of about a fifth of Seattle’s more than $400 million annual outlay in police spending along with important changes to reduce the size and power of the department by moving 911 and traffic enforcement operations outside of the SPD and spending more money on social, community, and BIPOC services and programs.

He touted Tuesday his early calls for body cameras on SPD officers, sponsorship of legislation to “ban the box” which removed the question on employment applications asking applicants if they have a criminal conviction, and work on bias-free policing laws.

“Right now in an unprecedented time, we need, I think, strong value-based and clear leadership. I think more now than ever, particularly as we saw what happened today.” Harrell said. “When I talk about culture change in the police department, you’re going to see that under my leadership.”

Jessyn Farrell, a former state lawmaker, noted “this is such a hard time for so many people” with the twin public health and economic crises stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there has been a “failure of leadership for the last several years.”

“For all of the white allies in this meeting tonight, I really want us to be very clear that this is not a moment of complacency in light of the verdict, and that as the next mayor, I will dedicate myself with urgency to the issue of creating a public safety system in the city of Seattle where every single one of us, particularly our Black and Brown neighbors, feel safe as they go about their day-to-day business,” she said.

She also flexed her experience as executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition, leading charges to fund an expanded light rail system, and as a lawmaker working to pass paid family leave in the state.

As of Monday, Echohawk leads the early fundraising race, bringing in over $284,000 from nearly 4,000 donors since hopping in the race in late January, according to filings with the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission. González is the next closest candidate, raising more than $174,000. Then comes Houston with upwards of $137,000, Harrell over $105,000, and Farrell more than $53,000. Despite almost doubling up Farrell’s fundraising totals so far, Harrell has only 39 more contributors.

The only other candidate who has raised substantial cash is SEED Seattle’s Lance Randall with over $34,000.

All of these candidates plan to participate in the city’s Democracy Voucher program. And all but Harrell and Randall have completed the qualification process to receive vouchers, as of Tuesday, according to SEEC.

You can watch Tuesday’s 43rd District Dems meeting here.

