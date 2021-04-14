With firefighters and social workers, not cops, Seattle expands Health One to respond to homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health issues

After more than a year providing aid for homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health issues across downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill, Seattle Fire’s Health One is adding a second unit to expand its reach across new parts of the city.
Mayor Jenny Durkan and SFD Chief Harold Scroggins announced the expansion of the innovative program Tuesday.
“Seattle has pioneered community safety initiatives like Health One. As we continue to reimagine public safety, we will expand civilian public safety alternatives like Health One that sends a firefighter and social worker to a 9-1-1 call,” Durkan said.
CHS reported here on the November 2019 launch of SFD’s Health One and its specially trained Seattle Fire Department firefighters paired with a civilian social worker to help address the issues of homelessness and basic human health needs swamping Seattle’s emergency services.
“With a second Health One unit becoming operational, the program will add Ballard and the University District to its primary service area which also includes the downtown core and Capitol Hill neighborhood,” the city said in its announcement of the program’s expansion:
The units can deploy City-wide at the crews’ discretion, and will further reach clients in South Seattle and SODO neighborhoods with the first unit. The second unit will be located at Fire Station 2 in Belltown and operational from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The program now allows for full weekday operations between the two units. Health One is dispatched through SFD’s Fire Alarm Center by calling 9-1-1 and cannot be contacted by members of the public directly.
Chief Scroggins said Tuesday that 56% of those served by Health One in 2020 reported they were experiencing homelessness.
“From a 26-year-old man looking for a shelter bed to a 92-year-old woman with mobility needs to a 44-year old man with an opioid use disorder, this program has proven to safely and effectively provide services to those who need it most, including our unhoused population,” Scroggins said.
The expansion comes amid ongoing debate over spending and the role of policing in Seattle as the city approaches what will likely be a protracted contract battle with the police union over a new contract.
So who are you supposed to call now when you have an issue involving a homeless person that needs to be addressed ASAP? I had an issue where a camper set up in front of my house and presented a fire hazard situation due to some electrical thing they had running inside of their tent which they plugged into one of our outlets. I called the City of Seattle and was told they’d send a homelessness outreach rep out to re-home the person. 24 hours later, they hadn’t shown up. The person then abandoned their encampment and threw all of their belongings into the middle of the sidewalk so that it was unpassable. Since it was in front of my house, it became my situation to deal with. I called the City of Seattle again and they stated they’d send someone out within 10 days. That was totally unfeasible, and I wound up cleaning this myself, which I frankly felt was a health hazard for me, especially during the pandemic. I asked the person I spoke with who I should call if I needed an immediate response, and they said the cops. I thought we weren’t supposed to call the cops, and I’d honestly prefer not to out of concern for the person’s safety. Do you call 911 for these situations now? It’s frustrating that there’s no clear messaging from the defund the police camp about this if they want us to use alternatives.
I would think that it shouldn’t be up to you figure it out at all…. you should still dial 911 or the non-emergency line or put in a find it fix it and the dispatcher should evaluate the situation and decide who best to send….
I agree that it’s unclear how this program works. There has been a squalid, open-air homeless camp at the NE corner of Broadway and Harrison for weeks now, mainly occupied by a young woman who is obviously in need to mental health treatment. She, and others who hang out at that location, have refused all services offered by the city’s contracted (nonprofit) outreach workers. It’s not exactly an acute emergency situation, so I haven’t called 911, but maybe that’s what I will do soon. But how can I be sure that HealthOne will do something about this particular situation?