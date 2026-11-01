Feeding more than 100 a day with Community Lunch on Capitol Hill

By Brenna Gauchat

On a Monday morning, you can stop by Community Lunch on Capitol Hill’s breakfast service for a hot coffee and pastry, then return later for lunch and dinner leftovers. Operating out of All Pilgrims Christian Church, the Capitol Hill-based nonprofit is a non-religious meal service dedicated to serving free, high-quality food every weekday to over 100 guests daily. According to Paul Getzel, the nonprofit’s executive director, the program is on track to serve 120,000 meals this year, including 1,000 plates for Thanksgiving and December holidays. As of August, meal distribution is up 40% year-over-year — a trend Getzel expects to continue.

Getzel attributes this growth to the program’s “barrierless” model, which sets Community Lunch apart from other meal services. Because guests may take unlimited food, the count of meals distributed often outnumbers individuals served, as guests frequently share extra plates with others or save them for later. “What [the meals distributed count] indicates to me is that a lot of people are still representing other people that are outside,” Getzel said about stepping back when someone asks for multiple meals. “Sometimes, when I go out to sort of clean up around the church here, I see folks bringing food to their friends who didn’t come in. They’re just out there for a lot of reasons.” Guests are never asked for identification or names, ensuring access regardless of circumstances.

With many regular guests, staff and volunteers naturally build relationships and rapport over time. “I see some folks that I know that are unhoused, that every day, every minute, every night are living in survival circumstances,” Getzel said, emphasizing the focus on immediate essentials—food, water, clothing, and health services—rather than long-term systemic issues. “What we provide is, at least, some safety and some service and deference. And hopefully some comfort for them. An hour and a half a day for lunch, a little bit longer on the holidays.”

Getzel noted that building neighborhood trust through reliable food access also opens doors for external referrals. “I think one thing that has always really inspired me is when you connect with somebody around their basic needs or on food,” Getzel said. “It’s apt to take a referral to another service, just because you have built that trust with people.”

Beyond meals, Community Lunch distributes clothing and health items such as Naloxone and Plan B. The program also partners with Seattle King County Public Health’s Street Medicine team to provide mobile medical care on site, enabling staff to connect guests needing medical attention directly with trusted providers.

“That warm handoff is really, really helpful with [referrals to external care],” Getzel said. “Based on that relationship, they’re willing to accept care.” Looking ahead, the nonprofit is exploring expansions into low-cost veterinary care and legal or immigration advocacy with groups like Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. “I think one thing that we’re really trying to do this year is be responsive to community need,” Getzel said.

Getzel brings over 25 years of local nonprofit experience to Community Lunch, having previously spent nearly 18 years at Lifelong, including work with its Chicken Soup Brigade food and nutrition program. Now focusing on funding, volunteer recruitment, and holiday prep, Getzel ensures Community Lunch remains open during holidays when other services close. “Need doesn’t stop just because it’s the holidays,” Getzel said. “Assuming that the weather is a little bit nasty by then, we want to make sure, for the holidays, people could get out of the weather at least for a little while.”

While partially funded by city grants, the organization relies primarily on donations to cover expenses. Working with partners like Food Lifeline, the kitchen prepares high-quality holiday meals and requests community support through food and monetary contributions. “We really try to provide an experience where we’re deferring to our guests and we’re serving them because a lot of these folks just don’t experience that ever,” Getzel said. “We don’t want to compromise because we don’t have something for free.”

Supported by six staff members and about 100 weekly volunteers, the program needs consistent volunteer help during holiday meal prep. While Thanksgiving Day sees an influx of volunteers, help is especially needed in the days leading up to the holidays for food preparation. Getzel encourages community members to volunteer with friends and family during the season. “We want everybody,” Getzel said. “We really want to have diversity in every sense of the word, including income and neighborhood you live in, age, everything.”

The lunches also bring together people who want to help. CHS reported here on Community Lunch volunteers who are hoping to inspire the creation of a new “day shelter” facility on Capitol Hill.

At its core, Community Lunch prides itself on offering meals, companionship, shelter, and dignity to the neighborhood. “I just urge for people to not lose their compassion for everybody,” Getzel said. “When we shut ourselves down and dismiss somebody and dehumanize somebody, that’s not going to be a solution. That person’s not going anywhere, and they’re just going to suffer more.”

For more information on how to help, visit communitylunch.org.

Breakfast: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Lunch & Leftovers: Monday–Friday, 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Monday–Friday, 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Holidays: Open Thanksgiving Day and December holidays with extended daytime service.

Open Thanksgiving Day and December holidays with extended daytime service. No ID, registration, or proof of need required.

Holiday Kitchen Prep: Shifts on the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday leading into Thanksgiving and Christmas (highest priority).

Shifts on the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday leading into Thanksgiving and Christmas (highest priority). Meal Service & Cleanup: Weekday lunch shifts and limited holiday-day slots.

Weekday lunch shifts and limited holiday-day slots. Sign-ups available at communitylunch.org.

Monetary Gifts: Supports bulk ingredient sourcing with partners like Food Lifeline.

Supports bulk ingredient sourcing with partners like Food Lifeline. Winter Supplies: Warm coats, gloves, beanies, wool socks, and blankets.

Warm coats, gloves, beanies, wool socks, and blankets. Health & Hygiene: Unopened travel toiletries, Naloxone, and basic health supplies.

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