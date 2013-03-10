CHS-V Ep 1 – The Blog from David Albright on Vimeo.

Check out this documentary about CHS.

Video: David Albright

Got a tip? E-mail CHS

chs@capitolhillseattle.com

(206) 399-5959

Or message @jseattle on Twitter

CHS Capitol Hill Seattle is a community site dedicated to the Capitol Hill neighborhood in lovely Seattle, Washington USA. We started as an independent, place-focused blog in January 2006 and have grown to incorporate voices from all over the Hill. Thanks for being part of the fun.

On CHS, anybody can add to the site. You just need to login and start posting. Everything appears on Page Two — important, well-crafted posts are promoted to the site homepage and RSS feed.

We also pay for assigned work. Contact CHS for details.

Use of this site is subject to the CHS Capitol Hill Seattle terms of service. Contributors are responsible for their content.

Justin (a.k.a jseattle)

founder, CHS Capitol Hill Seattle