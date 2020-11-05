Protester reported in critical condition after police move on demonstrators outside East Precinct — UPDATE

One person was rushed to Harborview and reported in critical condition late Wednesday after a clash with police and several arrests outside the East Precinct in a night of “count every vote” rallies and demonstrations in the city Wednesday.
UPDATE 11/5/2020 7:00 AM: Harborview says the patient is now in serious condition.
Witnesses say bicycle officers emerged from the East Precinct and along 12th Ave and set into a crowd of demonstrators just before 10 PM. The injured person was reported down on the pavement as SPD pushed the crowd back and Seattle Fire was called to the scene.
Seattle Fire tells CHS the person in their 30s was taken to Harborview and was in stable condition. The Stranger’s Rich Smith reported that the patient’s condition was listed as critical at the hospital.
Seattle Police responded to rumors on Twitter that a person had been killed, saying the patient had been “transported from 12/Pike for a medical evaluation following an arrest.”
UPDATE 11/5/2020 8:15 AM: Police said they were attempting to arrest the 30-year-old for property damage “when the suspect appeared to be experiencing a medical issue.”
“EMT-trained officers, who were already on scene, provided medical aid to the 30-year-old and called for Seattle Fire,” SPD says. Police said it was “unclear whether the medical issue was related to the arrest,” but that its Force Investigation Team is reviewing the incident.
I'm hearing the victim is in critical condition. SPDs violence is disgusting and inexcusable, no one was being harmed until SPD showed up. Fuck @SeattlePD. You can see 5 cops pile on the unresponsive victim right after they attack#seattleprotests #seattleprotest #abolishpolice pic.twitter.com/WN8Cme8V1R
— Subpixel Alchemist (@MarcusKulik) November 5, 2020
In the minutes leading up to the clash, police said they had given an order for the protest to disperse after reported “destruction to property in the area, damage to police vehicles, and continued blocking of a major intersection.”
Police said at seven arrests were made at 12th and Pine for obstruction, resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, property damage, and pedestrian interference. According to East Precinct radio, one person taken into custody was carrying a firearm.
The clash on Capitol Hill followed a rally and march in Pioneer Square as demonstrators spoke out against the Trump administration’s attempts to meddle with election ballot count efforts across the country. Groups that have been demonstrating and marching on Capitol Hill nightly for weeks also gathered again Wednesday night in Cal Anderson and marched through the neighborhood before assembling at the East Precinct.
I am beyond surviving, I intend on thriving pic.twitter.com/YWoieSJ3Nr
— Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) November 5, 2020
I don’t get it. Did King County not count all the votes? Or were the votes being counted by the Seattle Police or something?
Trump is threatening to cancel the the election and make our votes meaningless. This should have everybody in the streets, even in our beloved Capitol Hill.
Yeah, it’s kind of pointless to march for that reason when the Trump campaign’s legal arguments are so ridiculous and free of facts that clearly none of them will hold up in any court and the votes will be counted, as they always are.
But if they truly want to spend their time this way, they should march on Washington or go to states like Arizona to protect the polls from Trump’s lunatic base. After 150+ days of having our own neighborhood destroyed, I think many Capitol Hill residents would gladly pay their bus fare.
As a Capitol Hill resident very close to the Cal Anderson park…. couldn’t agree more. Many here are so tired of this neighborhood being the center of noise and destruction. ACAB & FDT, but the marches last night meet my definition of pointless. I hope the person who was injured recovers & SPD pays for it.
The election and its aftermath issues are just another excuse for leftist radicals to do their thing, which includes criminal activity. They don’t care about issues, they just want to create chaos with the mistaken idea that it leads to change.
I’m sorry for the injured person. We will need more details of the incident before we can conclude that the police were at fault.