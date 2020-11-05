Protester reported in critical condition after police move on demonstrators outside East Precinct — UPDATE

One person was rushed to Harborview and reported in critical condition late Wednesday after a clash with police and several arrests outside the East Precinct in a night of “count every vote” rallies and demonstrations in the city Wednesday.

UPDATE 11/5/2020 7:00 AM: Harborview says the patient is now in serious condition.

Witnesses say bicycle officers emerged from the East Precinct and along 12th Ave and set into a crowd of demonstrators just before 10 PM. The injured person was reported down on the pavement as SPD pushed the crowd back and Seattle Fire was called to the scene.

Seattle Fire tells CHS the person in their 30s was taken to Harborview and was in stable condition. The Stranger’s Rich Smith reported that the patient’s condition was listed as critical at the hospital.

Seattle Police responded to rumors on Twitter that a person had been killed, saying the patient had been “transported from 12/Pike for a medical evaluation following an arrest.”

UPDATE 11/5/2020 8:15 AM: Police said they were attempting to arrest the 30-year-old for property damage “when the suspect appeared to be experiencing a medical issue.”

“EMT-trained officers, who were already on scene, provided medical aid to the 30-year-old and called for Seattle Fire,” SPD says. Police said it was “unclear whether the medical issue was related to the arrest,” but that its Force Investigation Team is reviewing the incident.

(Image: Renee Raketty/CHS)

I'm hearing the victim is in critical condition. SPDs violence is disgusting and inexcusable, no one was being harmed until SPD showed up. Fuck @SeattlePD. You can see 5 cops pile on the unresponsive victim right after they attack#seattleprotests #seattleprotest #abolishpolice pic.twitter.com/WN8Cme8V1R — Subpixel Alchemist (@MarcusKulik) November 5, 2020

In the minutes leading up to the clash, police said they had given an order for the protest to disperse after reported “destruction to property in the area, damage to police vehicles, and continued blocking of a major intersection.”

Police said at seven arrests were made at 12th and Pine for obstruction, resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, property damage, and pedestrian interference. According to East Precinct radio, one person taken into custody was carrying a firearm.

The clash on Capitol Hill followed a rally and march in Pioneer Square as demonstrators spoke out against the Trump administration’s attempts to meddle with election ballot count efforts across the country. Groups that have been demonstrating and marching on Capitol Hill nightly for weeks also gathered again Wednesday night in Cal Anderson and marched through the neighborhood before assembling at the East Precinct.

I am beyond surviving, I intend on thriving pic.twitter.com/YWoieSJ3Nr — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) November 5, 2020

