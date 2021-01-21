Amid record spike in overdoses and with money to spend, Seattle and county still working on plan for ‘supervised consumption’

Supervised drug consumption sites have been a bone of contention in the city for years, but could Seattle see progress this year?

The Seattle City Council included in its 2021 budget $1.12 million specifically for health services for drug users after approving funding earmarked for facilities meant to give space to use opioids or other drugs with medical supervision multiple times in recent years, but that was never spent.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who chairs the council’s Public Safety & Human Services Committee, noted that while the council can allocate these funds, it has no power to spend them, a power reserved for the mayor.

“This is really in the hands of the mayor’s office right now,” Herbold told CHS earlier this month. Herbold said she has been involved in conversations with Mayor Jenny Durkan on consumption sites — most recently in December — but Durkan has not made commitments to move forward. At the same time, Durkan has not expressed she wants to reallocate this money against the council’s wishes, so Herbold “remain[s] optimistic.”

Kelsey Nyland, a spokesperson for the mayor, said that the mayor’s office and representatives from the city’s Human Services Department planned to meet with Public Health — Seattle & King County.

“HSD will continue to work with Public Health – Seattle & King County to implement a proposal to expand access to drug treatment and increased services for people experiencing substance use disorders,” Nyland said in an email. She did not have specifics yet on what this might look like, saying that would likely come out of the meeting.

This comes amid a recent spike in overdoses, with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office reporting 42 suspected or confirmed overdose deaths between Dec. 27 and Jan. 9.

This is the most overdoses in a two-week period ever documented in King County.

Advocates have moved away from pushing for stand-alone safe-injection sites, also known as Community Health Engagement Locations, in favor of a less expensive approach that places similar services inside existing healthcare facilities where people already go for assistance. Under this plan, HSD would contract with PHSKC to work with possible nonprofits that could provide supervised consumption services.

PHSKC spokesperson Sharon Bogan confirmed that specifics on how the money would exactly be used haven’t yet been decided.

The project could still face legal hurdles as well as public backlash. Implementation of a supervised consumption site has been stymied because of possible legal challenges from the Department of Justice. In Philadelphia, an appeals court ruled this month that a local nonprofit’s attempt at a safe consumption site violated federal law.

Both Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes and King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg signed an amicus brief last summer that supported a lower court’s move to not criminalize the nonprofit leading the charge for the site.

Following Trump administration policy, Brian Moran, the U.S. Attorney in Seattle who took office in January 2019, has said that he would not allow the city to open a consumption site. Advocates hope the new approach — putting consumption services within existing facilities — could skirt legal jeopardy because the locations are already serving individuals. Herbold has requested a legal review of this approach by the city attorney’s office, her office said.

At the same time, other large cities in King County, like Bellevue and Renton, have banned the sites.

(Image: yestoscs.org)

In 2016, a heroin and opioid task force convened by top local officials called for the creation of a “three-year pilot project that will include at least two locations where adults with substance-use disorders will have access to on-site services while safely consuming opioids or other substances under the supervision of trained healthcare providers.” Under the plan, one of these sites would be in Seattle and the other in another part of the county. King County Executive Dow Constantine and then-Mayor Ed Murray endorsed the recommendations of the task force.

“In general, Public Health would support approaches that are in line with the Heroin and Prescription Taskforce recommendations,” Bogan said in an email. “Safer use and overdose prevention practices are one piece of that approach.”

Meanwhile, deaths from drug and alcohol poisoning in the county have been rising every year since the task force’s recommendations, with 430 in 2019 and 415 in 2018, PHSKC’s Brad Finegood said during a September city council meeting. Heroin and methamphetamine are more prevalent in overdose deaths in Seattle, while fentanyl has been wreaking havoc in the rest of the county.

One peer-reviewed study found that after a supervised-injection site opened in Vancouver, B.C. in 2003, overdose death rates dropped by 35% in the next two years in the area. An August 2020 letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine noted there were 33 overdoses, but zero deaths in five years at an unsanctioned consumption site in the United States.

“These are life-saving services,” Herbold said. “When you have a loved one or somebody that you care about whose addiction puts their life at risk, your primary concern is that they have services that can help save their lives.”

