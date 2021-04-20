Capitol Hill Community Post | Help Restore the Arboretum for Earth Day!

Give back to public lands on Earth Day by helping restore Washington Park Arboretum at this annual work-service event! Join the Arboretum team from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 to help weed and mulch the plant collections.

This year, the Arboretum staff is hyper-focused on safety! In addition to other precautions, they are limiting work-group size and minimizing gathering points. Participants will need to wear a facemask and bring their own water, snacks, and work gloves.

Pre-registration is also required. Visit arboretumfoundation.org/events/earth-day for full details and to sign up. Questions? Email volunteer@arboretumfoundation.org or call 206-325-4510.