City honors outgoing chief librarian after ten years of Seattle Public Library service

The City of Seattle is honoring a decade of service from the Seattle Public Library’s chief librarian and executive director Marcellus Turner as he is stepping down from the position.

The Seattle City Council honored Turner on Monday with a proclamation recognizing his contributions to the city’s literary culture.

“Turner led the Seattle Public Library during two successful levies in 2012 and 2019. He prioritized equality by eliminating overdue fines and allowing people without proof of residence access to library materials,” the announcement of the proclamation reads. “Additionally, Turner led pioneering programs such as adding wi-fi hotspots to circulation so more households have access to the internet, and installing a social worker at the Central Library to better serve Seattle’s homelessness communities.”

“Marcellus Turner will be greatly missed by the Seattle community. He exemplified the tenets of public service by expanding SPL’s reach and delivering new programs and policies that make Seattle Public Libraries more equitable. His legacy of kindness and fierce advocacy will remain a cornerstone of our libraries for generations to come,” District 5 Councilmember Debora Juarez said.

Turner also led the Seattle Public Library system through the COVID-19 pandemic, adding services including curbside pickup, expanding digital resources like e-books, and creating virtual story-time and classes for kids learning from home.

Turner is leaving Seattle to head the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

SPL will next name an interim chief librarian as it undertakes a search for Turner’s replacement.

