New salon and spa suite rental space on Broadway has its first customer — Pike/Pine’s Emerson Salon moving in

A new hair and beauty venture set to open on Capitol Hill is already shaking up the neighborhood salon scene.

Emerson Salon, one of the first new Capitol Hill business CHS reported on when it opened more than a decade ago in Pike/Pine, is undergoing a shift in ownership and making a big change — leaving its longtime E Pike shopfront to be part of the new Mosaic Salon and Spa Studios on Broadway.

“Lancer and I are VERY excited to continue serving hair clients as individual service businesses on Capitol Hill inside Emerson Salon. It will stay a SAFE SPACE for LGBTQIA & BIPOC in Seattle,” D’Arcy Harrison said in the announcement of the change.

As part of the changes, Harrison said she is taking over full ownership with former co-owner Lancer Forney-McMahon staying on as a stylist with the new Emerson.

CHS reported here on the arrival of Mosaic as the facilities management company that leases studios to salon and spa business owners and stylists is overhauling the former Urban Outfitters on Broadway into a new facility with 58 small studios. The new set of leasable suites scheduled to open by summer and will be Mosaic’s largest location yet as it expands around the Seattle area.

Emerson Salon opened in 2008 — back when many CHS posts were written by readers — and six years later, Harrison and Forney-McMahon took over ownership.

Now, change comes after a challenging 2020 in the style business. “Emerson Salon did their best to embrace the shutdown even amidst the ambiguity,” Harrison said in the announcement. “It was difficult to stay strong, but they rolled with the punches while navigating unemployment insurance, applying for SBA loans, and eventually implementing new protocols & ever-changing capacity restrictions.”

“If we have learned anything this past year, it’s that you have to EMBRACE THE CHANGE CHALLENGE!”

You can read more about the move at emersonsalon.com/blog.

