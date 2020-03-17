CHS Pics | Capitol Hill goes quiet — Plus, you can help with CHS ‘TO GO’ and ‘STAY HOME’ lists

Monday night, CHS found a very quiet Capitol Hill. In 48 hours, the neighborhoods of Central Seattle transformed from warily busy pockets of activity to a state of battened down storefronts and handwritten signs imploring “we’re still open.” The Comet Tavern was covered in plywood and coffee shop patrons lined up one by one, spread out as much as possible, for a warm cup on yet another weird day of COVID-19.

Here is a look at what CHS found.

There is more the photographs do not show.

Many of the neighborhood’s restaurant, bar, and shop owners and employees have worked up plans to stay in business and serving during the weeks ahead as officials hope to slow the spread of the virus. Elliott Bay Book Company is filling phone and online orders. Optimism Brewing can sell you “takeout” beer over the internet. Terra Plata served up paella for its customers to take home and enjoy Monday night. Starting Tuesday, by the way, the city announced it is converting “on-street parking spaces near restaurants to temporary loading zones to facilitate curbside meal pickup.”

There are also solutions beyond consumption. 12th Ave’s Northwest Film Forum is moving the annual ByDesign Festival online. The screenings of the 20th annual edition of the film festival can be purchased by event or with a full festival pass. The festival begins Wednesday night.

We hope CHS can help you continue to be part of the neighborhood over the coming weeks. To help make it happen, like other small businesses and organizations around the Hill, we’re making a few temporary changes:

TO GO, STAY HOME, AND HOW TO HELP : First, the CHS Calendar has been repurposed. Please add “TO GO” listings for your favorite restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops that are continuing to serve the neighborhood. We’ll also add what we find out about but your help is GREATLY APPRECIATED. Make sure to tag the food, drink, and shopping listings with “togo” — thanks! Please add “STAY HOME” listings for events, performances, meetings happening online that people can be part of from home. Again, CHS will also add what we find out about but your help is GREATLY APPRECIATED. Make sure to tag the event listings with “stayhome” — thanks! We are also adding “ howtohelp ” listings to the calendar. You can also let us know about things to add by sending as many details as possible to CHS@capitolhillseattle.com

: First, the has been repurposed. FREE ADS : CHS will provide Capitol Hill and Central Seattle local, small businesses and organizations with free ads through at least the end of April. Use our advertising setup wizard to submit your ad and we’ll waive payment and get your message live on the site. Existing small biz advertisers, CHS will add a free 45 days to your existing campaigns.

: CHS will provide Capitol Hill and Central Seattle local, small businesses and organizations with free ads through at least the end of April. Use our advertising setup wizard to submit your ad and we’ll waive payment and get your message live on the site. Existing small biz advertisers, CHS will add a free 45 days to your existing campaigns. COMMUNITY POSTS: Have more to say? Anyone can add a CHS Community Post. Submit your article here or message us at CHS@capitolhillseattle.com. Make sure to let us know your requested headline, tell us who we should identify as the author, and provide a good image to illustrate your post.

CHS COVID-19 Coverage

