Washington steps up COVID-19 restrictions — Seattle restaurants and bars must close or go takeout or delivery only

With the spread of COVID-19 continuing at a concerning pace and bars and many restaurants in busy neighborhoods like Capitol Hill still able to draw a crowd, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday night he is calling for the temporary shutdown of restaurants, bars, and “entertainment facilities” across the state.

The governor said King County has agreed to implement the ban immediately.

The move follows two weeks of efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19 that began with stern warnings, shifted to more aggressive restrictions, and how now ramped up to near a full shutdown of non-essential gathering places.

Bars that serve food and restaurants will be allowed to remain open for takeout and delivery. Groceries and pharmacies will also remain open.

CHS reported last week on the major downturn in business tallied by many Capitol Hill small businesses, restaurants, and bars as “social distancing” measures were being put in place and many patrons were choosing to stay home.

Despite the massive drop in business, growing number of venues developed ways to stay open and keep their employees and patrons healthy including shifting to takeout and delivery only strategies. Calls for patrons to purchase gift cards and gift certificates for use once the pandemic settles down have also helped.

Many others have closed — hopefully temporarily and larger venues like Neumos this weekend announced it was clearing its calendar for March.

UPDATE 10:00 PM: The repercussions will extend beyond clubs, bars, and restaurants. Sunday night, 10th Ave’s Elliott Bay Book Company announced it was closing its store to the public through March:

Because we feel at this time we cannot ensure compliance with the social distancing guidelines presented by the CDC, we have decided to close the store, effective immediately. We will be closed through March 31, and will evaluate whether we need to extend the closure at that time.

The store will continue to operate to fulfill orders and deliveries.

COVID-19 is spreading in WA and around the globe. To protect our people, we must continue to escalate our response. 1/6 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 16, 2020

But still the neighborhood became a symbol for the stubbornness of many in Seattle who chose not to heed warnings about the danger of the virus and their part — even if healthy — in its spread:

In Seattle, where one hospital is reportedly preparing for Northern Italy levels of infection and already running low on some supplies, bars in the Capitol Hill neighborhood have been full of people. On Friday evening, a Twitter search for the phrase “the bars are packed” yielded hundreds of tweets from cities like Baltimore; Columbus, Ohio; Los Angeles and New York City. On Saturday in Chicago, one reporter tweeted a photo of a line around the block for a St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl at 8 a.m.

With the health risks, and society already paying a heavy price with major decisions like shuttering schools until late April, leaving the success of social distancing so solidly in the hands of individuals turned out to be impossible.

I live on Seattle’s Capitol Hill, and midnight to 2 a.m. on the weekends is usually filled with car horns and bargoers screaming at their friends “get in the UUUUBER.”

There’s very little of that tonight. pic.twitter.com/mb5120eEMH — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) March 15, 2020

Walked around Capitol Hill today and saw a lot of people waiting in line for brunch. You’d think things were normal, until you look a little closer and notice little details that could be in the background of a post-apocalyptic movie. pic.twitter.com/Wl0XUEN7Ki — Paul Constant (@paulconstant) March 15, 2020

A group of millennials crowding into a bar during the Coronavirus pandemic is called a Murder. — Stacey Nightmare (@STACEYNIGHTMARE) March 15, 2020

Inslee said the new prohibitions will also ban gatherings of more than 50 people dropping the threshold from the original “over 250” restriction. Inslee said earlier the restrictions would be “complaint based” and there would not be active enforcement to ensure venues are complying.

The Washington move follows the release of new recommendations from the Center for Disease Control that include a call to restrict gatherings of more than 50 people.

Sunday night left some Hill venue owners pleading with customers to heed warnings and not rush for one final drink at their favorite bars before the ban.

Earlier in the day, King County Public Health reported 32 new cases and two more deaths. So far, 37 have died in the county.

The economic impact of the shutdown and reduced service across the state will be massive.

The decision to force the business restrictions was not paired with any new announcements of financial relief like emergency tax rebates or subsidies.

Some were rushing to raise funds for efforts to help employees without work including the Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund from two Seattle food and drink veterans — “a fund that can be accessed by workers whose hours have been curtailed because of this crisis and who are not being otherwise compensated.”

For workers, the safety net — for some, at least — is partly strengthened. Under emergency rules due to the outbreak, Washington workers will be able to receive unemployment benefits if an employer temporarily cuts back or shuts down because of employee illness or quarantine and employers will get relief of benefit charges. Standby — meaning workers do not need to meet job search requirements while they are unemployed — will be available for part-time workers as well as full-time workers — but they must meet a minimum of 680 hours in the past year.

The state has also temporarily reopened the state’s health insurance exchange to allow new sign-ups.

The new rules focus on unemployment claimants involved in situations requiring isolation or quarantine as a result of COVID-19. How the state will respond to the employment issues related to temporary and longterm closures due to the new events and gatherings requirements remains to be seen.

A COVID-19 Response Fund has been started with help from Amazon and Microsoft to “help people disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak’s disruption of the economy” including “people who lack access to health insurance or sick leave, residents with limited English proficiency, communities of color, and health care and gig economy workers.”

Seattle has also moved to ban residential evictions during the outbreak response — though no restrictions on commercial properties were included.

Previously, CHS reported on what neighborhood small businesses were doing to prepare and efforts including a federal COVID-19 emergency program set to come online that will make some $7 billion in low interest loans available to business hit by the virus’s impact.

The city is also making $1.5 million in grants available to small business being hit by the outbreak:

Building on measures focused on supporting small businesses, Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced a $1.5 million City of Seattle fund to invest directly in small businesses financially impacted by COVID-19. The fund is an expansion of the Office of Economic Development’s (OED) Small Business Stabilization Fund, which the Mayor created to support small businesses whose operations were jeopardized by a destabilizing event.

“Eligible small businesses will receive a grant of up to $10,000 to mitigate revenue lost by COVID-19,” the City Hall announcement reads.

OED will immediately begin accepting applications for the expanded Small Business Stabilization Fund:

Eligible small businesses can apply by filling out a simple one-page form on OED’s website, and the City’s Small Business Liaisons will conduct targeted outreach and technical assistance to ensure historically underserved communities like immigrants and refugees, communities of color, and business owners who speak a language other than English apply. Once an eligible business owner applies, OED will send financial assistance within one week. Applications and grants for the Fund will continue on a rolling basis.

CHS COVID-19 Coverage

WE ARE HERE FOR YOU -- SUBSCRIBE TO CHS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE TODAY. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment. Why support CHS? More here.