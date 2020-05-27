With ‘one-way foot traffic,’ Central District’s farmers market reopens for 2020 season

The Central District will have a new grocery store by mid-June. Its weekly farmers market reopened last week.

The Madrona Farmers Market in the parking lot of the Grocery Outlet at MLK and Union opened in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions last Friday with safety measures in place including one-way foot traffic and a request to, please, don’t touch the produce.

The weekly market will return this Friday 3 to 7 PM after a successful debut:

Thank you, everyone, who came out last week to support local farmers & small businesses, we are all in this together 💜❤️💛 We can’t wait to see you all again this Friday, May 29th from 3-7 pm! Come enjoy Springs endless colors with us

The Central District market is run by the Seattle Farmers Market Association, a nonprofit that also runs markets in Ballard and Wallingford.

The group is separate from the larger Neighborhood Farmers Market Alliance which has slowly restarted some of its weekly markets with safety restrictions. The alliance’s weekly Capitol Hill Farmers Market held on the sidewalk and plaza outside of Seattle Central along Broadway remains on hold as the group says it is awaiting the go ahead from officials to reopen its other locations.

With relatively tight space along the sidewalk and plaza and seemingly few options for closing its stretch of Broadway, Capitol Hill market shoppers might be in for a long wait.

The Madrona Farmers Market is open Fridays from 3 PM to 7 PM in the parking lot at MLK and Union. Learn more and review restrictions and guidelines here.

HELP CHS COVER THE COVID-19 CRISIS -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.