At center of Capitol Hill protest zone and on the edge of Seattle movement’s goals, debate begins on future of the East Precinct

There are many leaders at work inside the camp and protest zone that has formed around the emptied East Precinct on Capitol Hill. One, District 3 representatives on the city council Kshama Sawant, says she has a plan for the two-story building’s 62,000 square feet of space including some 20,000 square feet of parking.

In a message to her social media followers Thursday night, the senior member of the Seattle City Council said her office is preparing legislation that would remove the building from Seattle Police Department control and turn the 94-year-old structure into a community center for restorative justice.

“The process for deciding East Precinct conversion must include those involved in CHAZ, black community organizations, restorative justice, faith, anti-racist, renter (organizations), land trusts, groups, (and) labor unions that have a proven record of fighting racism,” Sawant writes.

But in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, no political path is certain.

Protestors have gathered in the CHAZ at the intersection of Pine and 12th since Monday night, when police boarded up the precinct, cleared out of the area and re-opened surrounding streets after a week of standoffs and violent police crowd control. Protestors are now trying to figure out what next steps to take, especially after reports that some officers came back inside the building and Chief Best announced that the SPD is making plans to return.

Thursday afternoon the protestors surrounding the precinct, self-described as a “decentralized movement,” broke off into three groups with pens and paper out to discuss organizing tactics going forward, long term goals and a “vibe check.”

“3 PM everyday we’re going to do what we just did — vibe checks, tactical planning, and how to make this a beautiful, long-standing place that we can have forever and give back to the Duwamish,” said one organizer emceeing with the microphone.

There were calls among the group for information to be more centralized and to have direct action training. Some protestors raised the possibility of having elected leadership and a general assembly.

Discrepancies emerged among the crowd about the differing activities of those populating the zone and the continued occupancy of the area being called CHAZ.

“I’m a little bit annoyed when I come out and I just see people chilling on the field that I fought for,” one speaker who lives in the area told the crowd. “What does that have to do for Black lives? What does that do to protect me because right now all I know is [police] walked back in, they walked back into the neighborhood that I fought for. So you guys could chill here and learn and all this, but what does it actually mean when the cops come back? The thing is I respect that this is the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, but I’m just going to be honest: that sounds way too white to me. I live here, I fought for it — this is Black Block.”

A CHAZ website has been formed, listing demands including a complete defunding of the Seattle Police Department among a host of other justice, economics, health and human services, and education issues. Sawant’s restorative justice center isn’t yet explicitly on the list.

“The overwhelming majority of this community is saying we do not want this symbol [the East Precinct] of a corrupt system to remain in our streets,” speaker Mark Anthony told CHS. “We do not want these people that have chosen to put property over lives in our streets. We don’t want these people that have chosen not to stand with the people when given the opportunity to remain in our streets, and we don’t want these people that have committed war crimes against us to remain in our streets.”

Anthony explained that if SPD officers try to enter the building, the crowd will form a peaceful picket line.

Not all who attended the talks Thursday were in agreement about continuing to occupy this space, particularly a group of women that came from the African American Community Advisory Council, a group that works with the SPD to address concerns of the Black community.

“You got a bunch of white people that are treating it like it’s — my sister said a Burning Man — it’s ridiculous, it’s not solving anything, there needs to be a solution,” Connie Cates, who came in support of Black Lives Matter, told CHS. “I think Chief Best is going to weed out the bad police. It’s not going to happen overnight. With any police department, it’s going to take a lot of time and a lot of people.”

For Sawant’s path, the camp will have to hold weeks and maybe month’s as the legislation is shaped, debated, and protected from likely opposition from SPD and the mayor’s office. The auto row-era building has stood through decades of change on the Hill and its large x-shaped seismic braces show its ready to continue serving the neighborhood.

Thursday, Chief Carmen Best put down the first plank in a bridge to returning to 12th and Pine — response times, she said, are up three times across Capitol Hill, the Central District, and surrounding neighborhoods

We’ve asked Sawant’s office for more information about the proposal and the legislation she says she will introduce but haven’t heard back yet. Monday, two piece of protest-inspired legislation from Sawant will come in front of the full City Council:

CB 119804

AN ORDINANCE relating to the Seattle Police Department; prohibiting the use of chokeholds by officers; amending Section 12A.04.200 of, and adding a new Section 3.28.145 to, the Seattle Municipal Code. CB 119805

AN ORDINANCE relating to the Seattle Police Department; banning the ownership, purchase, rent, storage, or use of crowd control weapons; and adding a new Section 3.28.146 to the Seattle Municipal Code.

Friday, organizers were also celebrating a win in court as a judge ruled in favor of a temporary injunction limiting SPD’s use of chemical weapons like tear gas and pepper spray:

Our motion for a temporary restraining order was GRANTED in BLM v. Seattle case. The Order restrains the City of Seattle from using chemical agents or projectiles of any kind (including flash bang grenades) against peaceful protesters! As we argued, when facing an individualized threat, officers can still take “necessary, reasonable, proportional, and targeted action to protect against a specific imminent threat of physical harm to themselves or identifiable others.” But tear gas may only be used against a targeted individual after all other available options are exhausted, and no chemical irritants (pepper spray or tear gas) or projectiles may be deployed “indiscriminately” into a crowd.

At the zone, despite differences in how to best support the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight against police brutality, protestors with differing opinions continue to voice their thoughts, ideas, and concerns for the future of the area. As activists outside the East Precinct deliberated over strategies and tactics to continue occupying the area, others ventured west down Pine to grab a free snack and sit down at the Bobby Morris playfield, watch local artists paint a Black Lives Matter mural, or join conversations about antiracism on couches brought into the street for a “Conversation Cafe.”

“I think that building true consensus and a collective agreement on anything is messy at first — it’s going to be messy. You can either deal with the messiness and learn and grow from it and adapt or you can let a couple of voices dominate the whole discussion,” said neighborhood resident Beck, who has been consistently attending the protests. “My job as a white person, in my opinion, is to clear the path for Black voices to be heard and amplified.”

