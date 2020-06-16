With no Seattle protest spike apparent, King County applies for Phase 2 of lifting COVID-19 restrictions

With no sign so far of a potential spike from weeks of large crowds and protests, Seattle and the state’s largest county are ready to advance to Washington’s next phase of COVID-19 restrictions.

ALERT: Results are in from UW Medicine and out of 3,000 tests fewer than 1% were positive. To our knowledge and based on volunteered information, there is no evidence so far of people testing positive for COVID-19 from attending protests in Seattle — a message added last week to the city’s new testing registration site

“Early data showed that there were no positive tests from the high number of asymptomatic people who came in for a test after participating in a demonstration,” a statement reads from the city’s Emergency Operations Center to CHS about Seattle officials relaxing their stance on protest concerns. “After Seattle urged all protesters to get tested for the coronavirus at expanded facilities, fewer than 1% are coming back positive,” Crosscut reported Tuesday.

King County has continued to add about 43 new positive cases per day in June — about 70% of its daily totals in May — even as testing has jumped to near 2,000 per day thanks to increased options and new clinics in Seattle. About one person still dies of COVID-19 every day in the county. To date, officials say 574 people have died here during the outbreak. Washington, meanwhile, reports 1,221 deaths across the state through Sunday.

So far, so good. But keep wearing your masks. The positive case trend has helped King County pull the trigger on applying for Phase 2 and the further lifting of restrictions that will add long-awaited components including small group sports practices and open the way for a few friends of family members to get together without feeling like scofflaws.

“The state is expected to process the application this week, and King County could move to Phase 2 as early as Friday,” the announcement reads.

Phase 2 will mean restaurants and bars can operate with “indoor customer occupancy” at 50% and outdoor dining also at 50% of capacity. You still won’t be able to eat or drink at the bar rail. In-store retail is locked at 30% capacity until the next phase. Gyms can reopen — though Capitol Hill will be down at least one as 10th Ave’s Mode of Fitness announced “the challenges brought by COVID 19″ including “the high number of canceled memberships” have “proved to be insurmountable.”

In-home domestic services will be officially allowed. And “accountants, architects, attorneys, engineers, financial advisors, information technologists, insurance agents, tax preparers, and other office-based occupations that are typically serving a client base” can start keeping office hours again — if they want to.

The biggest win, really, is the ultimate category of social distancing — you miss your friends and loved ones. “Individuals may gather with five or fewer people from outside their household per week,” the guidelines for Phase 2 read.

Amateur and youth sports activities will still be limited to five participants or less while Phase 2 allows the pros to take the field — without fans. More on Phase 2’s components can be found at the end of this post. UPDATE: As with many of the lifted restrictions, how the sports activities move forward will also be highly gated by local governments and organizations. Seattle Parks, for example, has said it won’t be opening its fields for scheduling until July.

The move comes just under two weeks after the county began an interim Phase 1.5 as health officials opted for a slower advancement on reopening in King County.

CHS reported here on the county’s progress on the key measures being considered by the state in approving new phases of reopening including infection rate, hospitalization trends, and testing resources. Earlier this month, Seattle announced a new free testing initiative that has added two mobile clinics — one to the north off Aurora and one in SoDo — as well as expanded recommendations for who should seek a test that includes anyone feeling even mild symptoms or who has had even a brief exposure to someone who is sick or tested positive.

The county’s most recently updated report on its performance against the measures dated June 8th is below.

PHASE 2 GUIDELINES via kingcounty.gov

