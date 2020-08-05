August Primary results: Lascelles will face Chopp in race for 43rd

Sherae Lascelles, an activist who put aside more traditional campaigning efforts to focus on their work with Decriminalize Seattle and securing emergency housing for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis will take on incumbent Rep. Frank Chopp in the race to represent Capitol Hill and the rest of the 43rd District in Olympia.

That result was one of the few unknowns sorted out in the first ballot counts in Washington’s August Primary Tuesday night. Now, we also know which Republican will take on incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee in November.

A member of the Seattle People’s Party, Lascelles grabbed the second slot in the “top two” primary system tallying 28% of the vote in the first count Tuesday night. CHS reported on the final push as relative political unknowns shaped new-era campaigns for the race in the 43rd to take on longtime Olympia insider Chopp.

“There’s no way that I could have sat here and said ‘I can represent the people in this district’ without showing them some of the tools that we’ve been using to survive as marginalized individuals for our whole lives,” Lascelles told CHS about their approach to campaigning which focused on action and activism over traditional meetings and fundraising.

Elsewhere, Inslee cruised to the top spot in a crowded field of 36 candidates and will face a November race against Loren Culp, the police chief of tiny Republic, Washington after the Republican challenger upset a higher profile field including initiative entrepreneur and office chair aficionado Tim Eyman.

Election Night turnout across the 43rd state legislative district including Capitol Hill was around 36.5% and came in at just over 33% fo the county, according to King County Elections.

Below, you’ll find Election Night totals for the key races on Capitol Hill ballots. You can find full results at results.vote.wa.gov.