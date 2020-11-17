Central District microhousing development targeted by Sawant ready for next phase in design review

A four-story microhousing development planned to replace a former Section 8 subsidized apartment building on 19th Ave in the Central District will move into the second and final phase of the city’s design review process with a virtual meeting Thursday.

The Cadence Real Estate project was the center of controversy when District 3 representative Kshama Sawant took on the developer over its treatment of tenants living in the The Chateau Apartments under the federal affordable housing program. Sawant claimed victory in the matter saying the movement had forced Cadence to meet with residents and make several concessions including allowing the Section 8 tenants to remain in their units in coming years until the building is eventually demolished and an “unheard of concession” — $5,000 from Cadence to every household living in the building on top of legally required relocation assistance.

After Thursday’s online meeting with the Central District’s review board, that move out date could be a little closer.

Cadence and the architects at GGLO Design will bring to the table their updated proposal for a four-story, 71-unit building that will rise at the corner of 19th and Fir. “The design and development team has evolved the proposed plan for this project with a focus on integrating design-positive urban density in the Squire Park neighborhood of the Central District,” the developers write.

The project passed through its first phase in the review session in July 2019. The board reviewers recommended the “overall design of this street frontage be pedestrian friendly and a place for people to linger and connect.”

Mission accomplished, Cadence and GGLO write:

In an effort to encourage interaction with the community and create public space, the main entry has been designed to incorporate seating areas, circulation, site lighting and landscaping intended to mimick a front porch, offering an intersection space between public and private. Right of Way planting is design to encourage habitat for birds, butterflies and other pollinators.

Information on the project is below. For more on how to provide feedback and participate in public comment on the project, visit seattle.gov.

119 19th Ave Land Use application to allow a for a 4-story, 76-unit apartment building. Existing building to be demolished. Design Review Early Design Guidance done under 3033988-EG. View Design Proposal Review Meeting

