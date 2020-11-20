Redfin says 30% want to live ‘somewhere else’ because of protests

In a new study, Seattle-based real estate service Redfin really gets to the heart of the matter of the summer’s Capitol Hill occupied protest zone — condo prices:

“Seattle’s condo market has really struggled in general during the pandemic, but the units that are closest to the CHOP have typically been selling even more slowly than other condos in Capitol Hill,” said local Redfin real estate agent Forrest Moody.

“I had one listing that was a block away from the CHOP and across the street from a Ferrari dealership that had its windows smashed,” Moody goes on to say. “The condo actually sold within five days, but that’s likely because we listed it for $25,000 less than we had planned to back in February.”

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Those insights are part of the findings the company broadcasted this week in a press release on Redfin’s view into the impact of nationwide protests on the country’s real estate markets –. “Survey: 30% of Americans Want to Live Somewhere Else Due to Protests”

“Just under a third (30%) of Americans said that protests in major cities have made them want to move away from where they currently live, or have changed where they want to move to, according to an October Redfin survey of more than 3,000 U.S. residents,” Redfin reports.

Real estate values aside, through the weeks of reporting on CHOP and its aftermath, CHS reported on the challenges faced by small businesses and residents within the protest zone. Many of those challenges like tear gas entering buildings and damaging residences and businesses were due to police actions, a factor not mentioned in the Redfin write-up on its research. And, of course, many of those challenges were due to police inaction as SPD pulled back from the East Precinct and refused to answer 911 calls in the area.

Are people really making living decisions based on protests? It will be hard to sort out as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to also play a major role. New developments including hundreds of new apartments in the hugely important Capitol Hill Station mixed-use projects are entering this uncertain market.

There is one element of the Redfin survey to be hopeful about: The company’s press release reports that a certain kind of person has an even greater propensity for protest worries.

“Of the survey participants who indicated that they planned to vote for Trump, 39% said that protests in major cities have made them want to move away from where they currently live, or have changed where they want to move to,” Redfin reports. “That compares with about a quarter (23%) of participants who indicated that they planned to vote for Biden.”

Of those Trump voting neighbors living near Cal Anderson, the other nine will be sorry to see all four of you go.

$5/MONTH? SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.