Happy Inauguration Day 2021, Capitol Hill

Twelve years ago, Capitol Hill marked the inauguration of Barack Obama with a celebration of change and bars and cafes open early to show the ceremonies. They wheeled a huge, heavy, 2000s-era TV into Victrola and Cafe Presse was so packed some had to listen to the proceedings outside on a portable boombox, while Central Cinema put it on the big screen.

In 2017, we chose another route for marking the inauguration as tens of thousands slowly stretched out through the streets from the Central District to the Seattle Center in the city’s first Women’s March.

The Canterbury opened early in 2009 Inside the Canterbury Victrola’s victrola-sized TV The Seattle Central viewing event They had laptops in 2009 Cafe Pressed packed full Some ended up stuck outside Where a boombox relayed the events Central Cinema Inside Julia’s The 2017 Women’s March The 2017 Women’s March The 2017 Women’s March The 2017 Women’s March The 2017 Women’s March

2021 brings a different kind of Inauguration Day. There won’t quite be a national sigh of relief until fear about the recent pro-Trump violence fully subsides. And the challenges of the ongoing pandemic mute most celebration. No planned inauguration gatherings have been announced in Seattle — though that might not stop some from dancing in the streets.

All major networks are scheduled to broadcast from Washington D.C. with the swearing-in ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris scheduled for 9 AM Seattle time. You can also watch at bideninaugural.org.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.