Landmarks process begins for Capitol Hill’s La Quinta Apartments

In December, CHS told you about the neighbors at 17th and Denny’s Frederick Anhalt-designed La Quinta apartments working together to win protections for the 1927 building.

Wednesday, the U-shaped structure with a clay tile roof, and a dozen two-story apartments around a central Mediterranean Revival courtyard, plus a thirteenth unit perched above the building’s garage will face its first review in the Seattle landmarks process.

According to the nomination report prepared for Historic Seattle and the VIva La Quinta group pushing for the landmark designation, many of the building’s original tenants were immigrants and families with young children. According to the report, much is unchanged about the property — even a rose still growing there is an original.

We’ve embedded the nomination report below.

The Viva La Quinta group moved into action last year after longtime owner Ken Van Dyke passed away leaving residents worried that the new owners might want to redevelop the property. If eventually designated for landmarks protections, the La Quinta’s historic features would need to be maintained subject to an agreement with the city. Not every landmarks vote has a happy ending. In 2018, Capitol Hill landmarks the Galbraith House was demolished some 13 years after it was approved for protections.

As part of Wednesday’s online meeting, the review board will hear public comment about the proposed landmark La Quinta building. You can add your voice to the process:

The public is invited to participate in the virtual meeting and make comments regarding the nomination. You may sign up to address the Landmarks Preservation Board for up to 2 minutes on matters on this agenda. Speakers must be registered to be recognized by the Chair/Board staff. Online registration will begin two hours before the 3:30 p.m. meeting start time, and registration will end at the start of the Board meeting. Members of the public who wish to speak can either use the call-in number or use the WebEx link in the meeting agenda.

You can also submit your comment by email

Written comments are also accepted and should be received by the Landmarks Preservation Board by 3:30 p.m. on February 16, 2021. Written comments can be submitted: Via email: erin.doherty@seattle.gov

erin.doherty@seattle.gov Via US Mail: Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, PO Box 94649, Seattle WA 98124-4649

You can learn more about the nomination and designation process here.

If the board votes in favor of the nomination, a designation review will be held later this year.

The full nomination report is below.

