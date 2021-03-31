Tonight: 37th Legislative District Virtual Town Hall

Neighbors across the Central District can tune in Wednesday night for a session with their leaders in Olympia for an updated on the legislative session:

Residents of the district are encouraged to submit questions for lawmakers in the Facebook comments section of the live stream event from any page, on Twitter using the hashtag #WA37TownHall, or they can submit their questions in advance here.

CHS reported on a session with 43rd District legislators earlier this month as the lawmakers discussed holding police accountable, taxing capital gains, and helping renters.

THANKS! WE DID IT! 1,000 CHS SUBSCRIBERS -- We asked, you answered. Thanks for stepping up!

Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.