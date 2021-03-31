Tonight: 37th Legislative District Virtual Town Hall

Neighbors across the Central District can tune in Wednesday night for a session with their leaders in Olympia for an updated on the legislative session:
37th Legislative District Virtual Town Hall
Wednesday, March 31, from 6 to 7 p.m.
State Legislators Sen. Rebecca Saldaña and Reps. Sharon Tomiko Santos and Kirsten Harris-Talley will host a virtual town hall to discuss their legislative priorities and answer questions from 37th Legislative District constituents about the legislative session.
Viewers can watch the live stream on any of the following channels:
- Sen. Rebecca Saldaña’s Facebook Page
- Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos’ Facebook Page
- Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley’s Facebook Page
- Washington State Senate Democrats Facebook Page
- Washington House Democratic Caucus Facebook Page
- Washington House Democratic Caucus YouTube channel
- Washington House Democratic Caucus Twitter Page
Spanish and ASL interpretation will be provided. Please share with people who could benefit. ASL interpretation will be provided on all the livestream feeds listed above. A link to the feed with Spanish audio will be provided at the beginning of the event.
Residents of the district are encouraged to submit questions for lawmakers in the Facebook comments section of the live stream event from any page, on Twitter using the hashtag #WA37TownHall, or they can submit their questions in advance here.
CHS reported on a session with 43rd District legislators earlier this month as the lawmakers discussed holding police accountable, taxing capital gains, and helping renters.
