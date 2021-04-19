Police search for suspect after arson fire damages emptied First Hill restaurant

A recently vacated First Hill restaurant suffered an estimated $21,000 in damage after a man suspected of another recent fire was seen breaking the building’s glass and setting it on fire late Friday night.

Seattle Police say they are continuing to search for the arson suspect they believe was contacted earlier by officers for an unrelated reckless burn.

Friday night’s just before 10 PM fire burned the front area of the restaurant space previously home to Little Neon Taco on Boren just off E Madison. Seattle Fire says investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and ruled it “incendiary.” Damage included combustibles in the front window space of the restaurant.

Police searched the area for the suspect and checked his home address but were unable to locate the man.

SFD was also busy with two more fires early Monday. Around 1:30 AM, crews were called to E Republican and Federal for a reported fire at an encampment in Broadway Hill Park involving at least one tent fire and exploding propane tanks. Another fire around 3:30 AM at Melrose and Thomas reportedly involved a mattress. There were no reported significant injuries in the early Monday incidents.

Earlier this month, an encampment fire with explosions from propane tanks charred brush in the greenbelt below Capitol Hill’s St. Mark’s Cathedral. There were also no injuries reported in that fire.

