Seattle Fire fights apartment blaze in new development above Capitol Hill Station

Seattle Fire responded Sunday afternoon to an apartment fire in the newly opened mixed-use developments above Capitol Hill Station.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire reported just before 12:30 PM at the address of the development’s Ander South building adjacent Cal Anderson Park scorched a second floor unit in the project and filled the building with smoke, according to Seattle Fire updates.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, SFD reported.

Broadway was closed in both directions during the response.

CHS reported here in November on the beginning of residential leasing for the hundreds of units in the project seen as a key development for the neighborhood creating hundreds of new homes and thousands of square feet of new commercial space on Broadway.

The smaller, building off Broadway and looking out into Cal Anderson Park is considered the “luxury” option and is being marketed as Park:

The larger, two-building Ander rises above Broadway:

110 affordable units in the Station House development on the northeast area above the station opened in 2020 and inspired high demand.

Retail planned for the project including grocer H-Mart and The Exploration Academy daycare. Next week, the Capitol Hill Farmers Market is set to move its weekly Sunday location to the development’s plaza as E Barbara Bailey Way is temporarily closed to traffic as a festival street.

