911 | Broadway comic shop burglary suspect hid out in bathroom before overnight heist

Olive onramp assault : An assault on a 91-year-old woman inside a vehicle on the Olive onramp to I-5 brought a large police and medical response to the area Wednesday around 11 AM. Police were called to the scene to a report of a woman with a bleeding arm after being assaulted in her vehicle on the onramp. The suspect was quickly taken into custody. Seattle Fire arrived to treat the woman who was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police reported the suspect also required medical attention. We don’t yet know further details of the attack but will update when we learn more from SPD.

Broadway comic shop ripoff: Have you seen this umbrella-toting burglary suspect? Phoenix Comics and Games reports this image was captured after a costly break-in which a thief took off with the Broadway shop's safe full of cash and valuable collectibles. According to police and the store on the December 14th overnight incident, the suspect hid out in the building's shared bathroom before hatching his plan:

He waited til about 1:30 AM to emerge, then disabled our camera and attempted to break into the Metro PCS store, then us. He managed to get in and evade our security system, broke into our cash office and over the course of about 5 hours stole the drop safe through the back door / garage.

If you can help identify the suspect, give 911 a call. It’s also possible the 40” x 20” x 20” drop safe got ditched somewhere nearby. Let police know if you see a big, black safe.

Have you seen this umbrella-toting burglary suspect? 10th/Prospect update: The investigation of the man found early Sunday morning with a slashed neck along 10th Ave E has concluded the incident was not criminal, SPD tells CHS. That indicates police have determined the injury was self-inflicted. The victim in the incident was taken to the hospital in critical condition. We do not have further information on his condition. Resources to help those in need: National suicide-prevention hotline: 800-273-8255. Local Crisis Clinic: (206) 461-3222. If you need immediate assistance, call 911.

