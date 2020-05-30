Flames, tear gas, and gunfire as crowds and police clash in second day of George Floyd protests in Seattle — UPDATE: CURFEW

Dispersal order with tear gas and blast balls pic.twitter.com/FglhRXn1Sf — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) May 30, 2020

Protests, vandalism, and police and rioter clashes flared again Saturday across downtown Seattle in a battle over police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Large crowds numbering between 300 to 500 people formed across the area as a rally and protest in Westlake Center carried on with songs and speeches.

The City of Seattle announced a 5 PM curfew but it was not immediately clear what actions police would take to enforce the directive. “While many individuals gathered peaceful, some individuals have started fires and are destroying buildings,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said via social media. “There are multiple fires downtown and it is an extremely dangerous situation.”

Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, Police Chief Carmen Best, and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins announced an 5:00 p.m. curfew effective today, May 30 and tomorrow, May 31. Mayor Durkan will soon be signing an emergency order. The curfew will be in effect from 5:00 pm – 5:00 am, and during those hours residents and visitors should remain in their residence to the extent possible and should refrain from traveling in and through Seattle. The curfew is intended to prevent violence and widespread property damage, and to prevent the further community spread of COVID-19 through continued gathering.

The curfew will be in effect Saturday night and again Sunday after 5 PM.

“The Mayor and Chiefs ask all residents and visitors to voluntarily abide by the curfew,” the announcement reads. “The City does not intend to enforce the curfew, except for violations that result in public health and safety threats including fires, extensive property damage, and violence.”

UPDATE: In an evening news conference, Durkan said violent acts “do not honor Mr. Floyd” and the escalated SPD response and curfew were needed after “many thousands” of protesters “flowed into downtown primarily interested in destruction” and overshadowed groups holding peaceful rallies at Westlake. The groups gathering in Westlake “did so peacefully, for noble values,” the mayor said but were outnumbered in a day that “quickly turned violent and destructive.” Durkan said police responded with crowd control tactics after molotov cocktails were thrown at cars and buildings, fireworks were thrown at police, and multiple officers and civilians were injured — though none seriously.

According to radio reports and accounts from people in the crowds, SPD command announced a change in status to “riot” response as crowds began breaking containment efforts around 4 PM. A police vehicle was seen burning on Pine near 5th and the vehicle and other law enforcement vehicles in the area were reportedly ransacked. Police reported that a rifle was removed by a protester and there were reports of gunfire in the area but no reported injuries. Police later said that they do not believe the rifles were fired. Other reports of gunfire were noted on police radio updates but were not confirmed.

Protesters and activists countered the mayor’s account and said SPD’s escalation moved the protest to a more violent phase.

During the conference, Durkan and city officials confirmed that two AR-15 style rifles were taken from SPD vehicles — only one was recovered. The mayor did not address how such powerful weaponry was left unattended during a protest of this scale. It was not immediately known if the rifles were loaded. UPDATE: “We have since recovered both rifles,” SPD said in a statement Saturday night. “We currently have no reports that the rifles were fired while they were out of our possession.”

Saturday night, Durkan said the curfew will extend across the city and urged people to stay home. SPD, meanwhile, would be trying to “Inform and educate people first” as officers work to clear the streets, the mayor said.

UPDATE x2: Two orders have been posted online: civil emergency (PDF) and a weapons ban (PDF) centered on downtown Seattle:

Gov. Jay Inslee’s office announced it was sending 200 National Guard Troops to Seattle at the city’s request.

UPDATE 6:58 PM: Police and protesters were engaged in an ongoing skirmish near Boren and Pine near the base of Capitol Hill. Protesters reportedly used construction fencing to erect a barrier blocking police at Melrose. Meanwhile, SWAT vehicles and officers were seen setting up in areas of downtown as the crowds of protesters, rioters, and looters dissipated and clouds of tear gas continued to swirl across the littered blocks, moved from street to street by lines of officers and blasts from flash grenades.

SPD pushing protest East up Pine pic.twitter.com/xd5DhbBDgI — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) May 31, 2020

Intense clash happening in Downtown/Capitol Hill in Seattle right now right below my window. Lots of flash bangs, physical altercations with cops, scaffolding at the WSCC project town down. #GeorgeFloydprotest #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/G9p9tUO00F — CK (@Chadmmmk) May 31, 2020

Polic car destroyed and set on fire in #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/JO8WT3Lw0f — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) May 30, 2020

Seattle protestors have taken over the freeway #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/PJJUgUT4Jw — marcus 🌹 (@LuxMarcus) May 30, 2020

Two different protests downtown. One trying to be peaceful and the other with many folks causing problems. pic.twitter.com/4rWWl8CV71 — Sheila Edwards Lange (@EdwardsLange) May 30, 2020

Thousands of protestors marching towards the freeway. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/vmPRoOiQ90 — ash shah (@itsashshah) May 30, 2020

Just watched a man with a handgun take an assault rifle from a young man on live tv in Seattle #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/Xm2yCYNxeJ — Shawn Garrett (@ShawnGarrett) May 30, 2020

Hundreds of protesters were reported on the Madison overpass of I-5 as protesters filed onto I-5. The freeway was closed to traffic between 520 and I-90.

One of the largest crowds was reported surround Seattle Police headquarters on 5th at Cherry where police deployed tear gas to beat back the protesters.

The Seattle protests are part of demonstrations and rioting in cities across the country in the wake of the killing of Floyd by police in Minnesota. Saturday’s clashes follow overnight protests that left glass smashed across Capitol Hill. Seven people were arrested overnight, according to SPD including one male taken into custody on 12th Ave outside the vandalized Ferrari dealership in a brutal arrest captured on video. Saturday, SPD said it would investigate any use of force during the demonstrations.

After the clashes around Westlake and at the SPD headquarters, police were also turning attention to defending the West Precinct near 9th and Lenora on the edge of the tech company-filled South Lake Union.

UPDATE 7:23 PM: City Council member Kshama Sawant — part of the slate of speakers for the rally at Westlake before the violence broke out — released a statement critical of SPD’s response and the mayor’s decision to impose a curfew:

Seattle doesn’t need a curfew, pepper spray, and tear gas. We need an end to racist police violence. We need economic and housing security, including immediate COVID relief, housing, and jobs through the Amazon Tax. We need an end to the inhumane homeless sweeps. We need the cancelation of rents, mortgages, and utility payments for those who have lost income. We need an elected community oversight board with full powers over the police, including hiring and firing.

“Shame on Mayor Durkan for using the cover of the COVID crisis to crack down on protesters,” Sawant said. “Durkan and other establishment politicians, who claim to be saddened by the murder of George Floyd, have enabled the systematic racism and violence from the Seattle Police Department.”

