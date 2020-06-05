Capitol Hill Community Post | A Call to Action for Businesses and Residents Subjected to SPD Tear Gas During the Capitol Hill Protests

From residents of the Sunset Electric building
Fellow Capitol Hill residents may recognize our building by now from the huge turnout of protesters gathering directly outside our doors at 11th & Pine for the past six days. As residents of Sunset Electric (1111 E. Pine Street), we have had front row seats to the voices of the protesters and the actions of the SPD – including the use of tear gas.
The SPD’s use of tear gas on the evenings of June 1 and 2 blanketed the intersection of 11th and Pine Street and sprawled throughout the neighborhood. If those of us in nearby buildings felt the harmful side effects of the tear gas we can only imagine how the protesters on the ground felt.
There is also an added risk to using tear gas in our neighborhood given that we are currently experiencing the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. There is evidence that “tear gas can cause long-term harm by making people more susceptible to contracting influenza, pneumonia, and other respiratory illnesses.” (citation: https://www.
We fear for the safety of the Seattle Black Lives Matter protesters as they have bore the direct brunt of the teargassing two nights in a row. If any other apartment complexes or local businesses have been adversely affected by the SPD and Mayoral Office’s use of tear gas during this week, please contact us at sunsetelectricresidents@
Thank you.
Sunset Electric Residents
This also needs to be addressed in regards to WA state patrol, as it was their state troopers who were heavy handed on June 2nd.
I’d be more worried about covid. Will be interesting to see just how many new cases we get from huge crowds.