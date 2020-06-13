Third week of protests begins with thousands marching and a CHAZ rally targeting the ‘affluent white communities of Seattle’

Protesters against police brutality and inequity were marching east on Madison Friday afternoon when they passed tall fencing and finely pruned bushes.

It was the gated Broadmoor community and the main goal of the march, which started inside the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone and ended about three miles away at Madison Park Beach, was to engage rich, white neighborhoods in Seattle’s ongoing protests.

Broadmoor served as a perfect foil for what these protesters said they wanted to do Friday; mobilize affluent white people with power to spur change that would benefit Black people. While passing, they chanted “Out of your homes and into the streets” to the couple dozen people standing on the sidewalk outside the community’s entrance.

Organizer and Seattle Peoples Party leader Nikkita Oliver highlighted the female organizers of the protest and repeated demands that the Seattle Police Department be defunded by 50%, spending increased on community-based organizations, and the protesters not be prosecuted.

She said that city leaders would try to offer some piecemeal changes to protesters, but urged demonstrators to stay in the streets until the system is overhauled.

“[Mayor Jenny Durkan] is going to try to find $100 million somewhere in the budget for 10 years to give to community, but it’s not going to be $100 million from the police,” Oliver said. “That means we have not won yet. Let’s be committed; let’s make this more than a moment. People have sacrificed things in the last 10 days; people have sacrificed things in the last 10 years; people have sacrificed things in the last 100, 200, 300 years and are tired of our powerful moments not making into a movement. It’s because we give into accepting reform.”

“Reform feels easy, but it’s not. Reform is bullshit.”

The crowd of thousands was one of two huge marches across Seattle Friday. As this group headed for Madison Park and the beach, an even larger “silent” march stretched out for blocks and blocks from the Central District to Beacon Hill.

“We want to engage them in this movement, it’s very important that if you say ‘Black lives matter’ that action follows,” protest organizer Jason Beverly told CHS on the march down E Madison. “White affluent people are absolutely in a position where they can step up. You can talk to equity boards in your company, you can ask for funds or donations, you can step up for the African American communities. There hasn’t been that response yet.”

“Action, action, action. We need action. Step into your companies and make action. Step into your communities and take action. Have those hard conversations and stand up for your morals.”

While police violence lit the fuse of the last couple weeks of protests, demonstrations have stretched into areas well beyond law enforcement, with protesters stressing the importance of systemic change in all realms of life.

“Policing, 100%, is a system that is, for lack of a better word, fucked,” Beverly said. “What I personally believe is the people with the funds, the people with the money, the people with the power to change that are white people and you need white people to step in to that role and stand up for your African American brothers, sisters, and non-binary people.”

A couple miles south, an estimated 60,000 protesters took part in a silent march from Judkins Park to Jefferson Park. In solidarity with that march to honor the deaths of Black individuals at the hands of police, a sea of demonstrators on the north side walked a few blocks in silence, as well.

Along with George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Shaun Fuhr was one of those specifically honored at Madison Park Beach after being killed by a Seattle police officer in the Mount Baker neighborhood in April. His father, Jason Fuhr, called for accountability for his son’s death, as the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting.

“He was running and they shot him in the head and these are the things that’s going on right here in our backyard,” said Jason Fuhr, who noted he was protesting at the 11th and Pine barricade for days before the area became the CHAZ. “I want justice for George Floyd, yes, but I want justice for all the people here in our area.”

The several blocks of demonstrators marched in the rain for almost three hours before getting to the beach. Along the way, locals lined the streets and took videos of the crowd making its way down the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare. The neighborhood Starbucks was giving out water after coming under fire for saying it wouldn’t allow employees to wear “Black Lives Matter” shirts, a decision the company quickly reversed.

When they got to the beach, protest leaders spoke for several hours on the importance of engaging white people that hold power in the movement for Black lives.

“It’s going to be uncomfortable, but we got to start those conversations today,” Beverly said, repeating “today” in a call-and-response with protesters.

Ryan E, who didn’t want his last name published, told the story of having to have tough conversations about race with his right-wing parents because he sees it as his obligation to educate white relatives.

“Your family members, my family members, our family members, are the problem,” Ryan said to the predominately white crowd. “When you leave this march, when you go home, talk to these family members.”

