Seattle City Council leader to mayor: No on Sawant inquiry

Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González has responded to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s blistering attack on the city’s longest-serving member of the council, saying she won’t be launching an investigation of Socialist Alternative leader Kshama Sawant’s actions.

“Over the past several months, I have heard from many of my constituents and it is clear to me that the people of Seattle want us to focus on addressing the concurrent crises facing thousands of families and small businesses in Seattle,” González writes. “There is an ongoing pandemic, a worsening economic and job loss crisis, and a civil rights movement demanding we divest from racist, anti-Black systems and redirect those investments towards housing, education, and wealth-building opportunities for Black and Brown community members. These are the issues that demand our attention.”

Tuesday, following Sawan’ts speech in front of a massive demonstration outside Durkan’s Northeast Seattle home, the mayor launched a five-pronged attack, calling for an inquiry into Sawant’s activism and for the council to expel the veteran council member over a roster of allegations including misuse of office and endangering the former federal prosecutor by revealing her home address.

In her response, González said she trusts the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission to examine the allegations.

“As a former SEEC Commissioner, I have full faith in that independent agency to handle complaints that may fall into their jurisdiction,” she writes.

CHS reported on the Sunday march for Black Lives Matter goals including a 50% cut to the Seattle Police budget organized by the Seattle Democratic Socialists of America and including Socialist Alternative, the Sawant-led political group that has helped the veteran politician build a deep and active support base in the city and beyond.

