Reopening: By appointment only, Elliott Bay — Plus, Dover Street Market Seattle ‘will not be opening’ on Capitol Hill… probably

Since March, Capitol Hill has been without access to perhaps its greatest retail asset — the busy shelves of the Elliott Bay Book Company. Elliott Bay turned its business on a dime earlier this year providing online and curbside service to readers even as COVID-19 restrictions required it to close the store to customers.

Now the favorite book shop is back with a big first step in fully reopening.

“We are ready to open our doors to you again!,” the retailer announced Wednesday afternoon. “We are limiting the number of people in the store, so if you’d like to be sure to get in, schedule an appointment.”

To shop in person on 10th Ave, you’ll need to make an appointment between 10 AM and PM. You’re limited to one reservation per day. “When shopping, please wear your mask and keep a safe social distance between yourself and others,” EBC notes.

If you are up for planning your visit in advance, there appear to be plenty of next-day and beyond appointment slots available. Elliott Bay continues to offer curbside pickup and free nationwide shipping.

The re-start of in-person shopping at Elliott Bay comes as many Capitol Hill shops are reopening under statewide restrictions on retailers to help slow the continued spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Elliott Bay lost its neighbor during the pandemic as upscale retailer Totokaelo has exited 10th Ave amid a companywide pullback of the global fashion brand. Posters announcing the arrival of another upscale fashion player to replace the store appear to be… well, something else.

Signs advertising a Dover Street Market Seattle coming to the 10th Ave address are a hoax, according to the company’s social media.

If you call the number on the poster, you are invited to “celebrate” the coming soon 10th Ave location by leaving a message with “what you hope to expect” from Dover Street Market Seattle. A hoax? Marketing? Both? Maybe a CHS reader can explain the game.

