911 | Denny Blaine Park knife attack reported, recycling bin fires set in Montlake

Denny Blaine knife attack reported: A victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in a reported knife attack inside Denny Blaine Park Tuesday night. Police and Seattle Fire were called to the Madison Park-area scene just after 9:30 PM to a report that a male victim had been stabbed or cut in an attack by a stranger as a large group gathered in the park. Police searched the area but made no arrests. Police say there were some conflicting details in witness reports. The victim was transported to Harborview and was reported conscious and alert, per radio reports.

Montlake fires: A man suffering a possible mental crisis was arrested after a string of garbage and recycling bin fires were set across an area of Montlake Tuesday night. Seattle Fire responded to the set fires starting just before 11 PM and reported finding more set along E Lynn not far from the 520 construction site and the former Hop-in Market. There was no significant damage. Police searching the area took a suspect into custody shortly following the Seattle Fire response. He was booked into King County Jail for investigation of reckless burning.