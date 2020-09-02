Environmental media nonprofit Grist joins the mix at Capitol Hill’s super green Bullitt Center

It’s a natural pairing. Seattle-based Grist, the Seattle-born media nonprofit that has been dedicated to environmental news, commentary, and ideas since 1999, is joining the Bullitt Center, 15th and Madison’s “living” office building.

Even as COVID-19 has changed the way we work, the environmental nonprofit say it still wants a central core where its staff of around 20 can collaborate.

“Grist employs staff all around the country, so we have been well equipped to effectively transition to remote work here in Seattle, too,” a statement sent to CHS about the planned Bullitt office reads. “We foresee using the Bullitt Center space for staff to engage in collaborative work and not necessarily use the office as an everyday destination, though, we might get back to that given a change in the current circumstances.”

The center debuted above E Madison in 2013 bringing to fruition the dream of the Bullitt Foundation and Earth Day founder Dennis Hayes to create a zero waste office building in the core of Seattle. Tenants have included a mix of academic and tech firms including the Bullitt Foundation, International Living Future Institute, University of Washington Center for Integrated Design, and speaker and music tech firm Sonos.

While the Bullitt Center does not stand alone in the city, Seattle’s Living Building program it helped shape and grow has produced relatively few developments.

Grist’s arrival in the neighborhood adds to a fading media scene here. The nonprofit helmed by former state representative candidate Brady Walkinshaw is focused “on social and environmental justice, climate change, and uplifting solutions that chart a path out of the climate crisis.” “The majority of the work is writing, editing, and researching. We also have a video team that will have a small studio in the space,” the statement from Grist on its plans reads.

Permit records also show some work underway to upgrade the building’s bathrooms. It launched in 2013 with composting toilets.

Earlier this summer, Capitol Hill’s largest media player The Stranger pulled up its Pike/Pine roots and moved to the International District in an exit planned well before the pandemic.

For Grist, once things get back to the new normal, joining the super green building will also mean a cleaner commute.

“For a number of Grist staff, the location is convenient, but the most important factor is the mission alignment between Grist and Bullitt,” the nonprofit says about its move. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Bullitt over the years and are excited to continue our partnership. As Grist continues to focus on solutions, it’s natural to reside in the Bullitt Center. The space is innovative and speaks to a solutions oriented approach.

Grist also plans to showcase its new space with events and gatherings.

In the latest financial reporting with the state, Grist reported $3.3 million in revenue against some $3.8 million in expenditures. UPDATE: A representative tells CHS Grist has experienced major growth in the past year. Grist revenue has grown to $6 million against $4.8 million in expenses. They are expecting further growth in 2020.

You can learn more at grist.org.

