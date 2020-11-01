CHS Pics | A socially distanced dance party in Cal Anderson and ‘See you in 2021’ promises for Capitol Hill tricks and treats part of Hilloween 2020

Under a dry, crisp fall sky and with promise of a full moon, Capitol Hill’s trick or treat zone was much quieter than normal Saturday night and even Pike/Pine’s nightlife scene was subdued if not sober as Seattle marked a Halloween of social distancing and masks under masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Socially distanced dance party in Cal Anderson for Halloween 2020 pic.twitter.com/bbQKDENul2 — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) November 1, 2020

There was still some fun to be had. On streets across the city and Capitol Hill, many devised simple but still fantastic candy delivery systems designed for safe as possible distancing. But for every candy chute, there were more signs of goodwill and promises of hope for a return to trick or treating in 2021.

Across Pike/Pine where venues are working to find safe ways to reopen with new allowances around outdoor spaces with tents and heaters, the best Hilloween party to be found was on Cal Anderson’s Bobby Morris turf field where CHS found a socially distanced dance party in full motion. And, because this was Hilloween 2020 on Capitol Hill, a large protest also crossed the neighborhood as part of the night’s activities.

