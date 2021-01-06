Insurrection in the Capitol: Seattle area leaders reported safe as Congress vows to resume certification of Biden victory

Seattle area congressional leaders are reported safe and Washington D.C. is under curfew after a day of chaos and violence from supporters of Donald Trump seeking to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Leaders have vowed to resume the proceedings — possibly as soon as Wednesday night.

“I am safe and sheltering in place,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal reported via Twitter. “I was one of a dozen Representatives in the gallery above the House floor. We pulled out gas masks and had to get down on the ground. Capitol police barricaded the doors and had guns drawn. We were eventually told that we had to quickly exit.”

The King County Democrats confirmed the safety of Jayapal, Rep. Adam Smith, Rep. Kim Schrier, and Rep Del Bene after a riotous mob stormed the US Capitol and brought proceedings to a halt.

Sen. Maria Cantwell has also been reported safe.

CNN reports one woman has died in the violence and that the Capitol has been secured as police and National Guard troops are being moved into place to secure the area and enforce a curfew in the city.

Earlier Trump fanned the flames in a video address in which the defeated incumbent told those gathered at the Capitol to “go home” even as he repeated his claims that the election had been “stolen” from him.

In Seattle, the message was also spread by media including KIRO FM’s veteran talk show host Dori Monson who told listeners that the election results giving Biden victory were fraudulent and compared the storming of the Capitol to the formation this summer of the CHOP occupied protest zone here in Seattle.

In Olympia, meanwhile, a crowd of Trump supporters was reported at the governor’s mansion as law enforcement moved into place.

There have been no reports of organized protests or actions by Trump supporters planned in Seattle.

Tuesday night, a few dozen protesters marched on Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and in other parts of the city following the decision in Kenosha, Wisconsin to not charge the officer who shot Jacob Blake. There were no reports of property damage or arrests. The protest continues months of unrest that has continued into 2021 with anti-police protesters targeting the walled East Precinct at 12th and Pine.

