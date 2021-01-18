The mayor of Capitol Hill: Why you should vote for Andrew Grant Houston

With incumbent Jenny Durkan set to stand aside, the 2021 race for Mayor of Seattle is wide open. CHS will be talking with candidates as they arise and join the race. Our first 2021 “Mayor of Capitol Hill” conversation happens to be with someone who could actually claim that title — Capitol Hill resident Andrew Grant Houston.
Andrew Grant Houston moved from Austin, Texas, to Seattle shortly after the 2016 election as an architect to focus on building housing in a city in dire need of more affordable apartments.
Since then, he has been laid off twice, started his own firm that was crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, and covered city government on Twitter to make a living before getting a job as an interim policy manager in Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s office.
Now he’s running for mayor.
Houston, a 31-year-old Capitol Hill renter, has been frustrated by what he sees as constant delays by Mayor Jenny Durkan on needed action on everything from the West Seattle Bridge to implementing safe-injection sites to appointments to city boards that can hold up the legislative process. He says that a mayoral campaign isn’t necessarily a good next step, but the “necessary next step.”
“We are denying resources to communities that need it most and so that will end with me,” Houston told CHS Friday evening. Much of this urgency is driven by climate anxiety that weighs especially heavy on young people, Houston said.
Houston — known as “Ace the Architect” on Twitter — has been involved with the Pike/Pine Urban Neighborhood Council and is a board member of Futurewise, a local nonprofit focused on land use policy. As a person who is queer, Latinx, and Black, Houston says he aims to put himself into predominantly white spaces to give a perspective that can otherwise go unrepresented.
And as an architect, he believes he would bring a fresh perspective to City Hall, likening his role as a project manager to the conductor of an orchestra. He thinks this might make him the right person to tackle climate change locally, to shun what he described as the drawn-out and compromise-heavy “Seattle process” and be able to “do over 20 years of decarbonization or pollution reduction in nine years.”
As someone who has sat through hours-long design review meetings on major housing developments that can slow down much-needed construction, Houston says his career in architecture also gives him a unique look at the housing crisis, specifically.
“Outside of the room that we are meeting in, there are people without a home,” he said. “The longer that we delay housing that means we deny housing for those people. And in a city that is growing and has such gross inequity between those with the most and those with the least that only grows with each and every day. We must change the systems that we have currently because this system is not working.”
“My drive comes from that.”
With Mayor Durkan choosing not to run for re-election, only two other candidates, William Kopatich and SEED Seattle’s Lance Randall, have so far filed to run for mayor, according to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission.
Houston has four more months working in Mosqueda’s office. In that time, he plans to engage in discussions with community organizations in the early stages of the campaign. While he lists his top three legislative priorities as funding 2,500 new tiny homes, a corporate income tax to fund permanent supportive housing, and fully restoring bus service to pre-pandemic times, Seattleites can submit their own policy proposals on his website.
“Specifically creating a more pedestrian-friendly urban environment with the understanding that we allow more people to live in cities,” said Houston, who noted that he might be the first Seattle mayor that doesn’t know how to drive since the advent of cars.
Houston said that, if elected, he plans to continue renting on Capitol Hill and simply taking the light rail to work everyday, which he thinks would make him a more approachable member of the community than past mayors.
He wants to “step into City Hall and have that door open for me and leave that door open for other people to follow behind; that I make the city more accessible than it already is, so that any individual… is able to access to the full benefits all of the resources and support that they should have as Seattleites.”
Eventually, Houston wants your vote. It’s a long path to the summer primary — and even longer for the general election in November. But right now the upstart, first-time candidate needs your Democracy Vouchers. The 2021 race will be the first time the city’s voucher program — hoped to empower a greater diversity of candidates to keep up in expensive campaigns — will be extended to include the city council races and the run for the mayor’s office. Houston’s campaign is launching with a plea for voters to step up and begin their support for the candidate now. For Houston, and others sure to jump into the race soon, the 2021 race has started.
HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
This candidate is a joke. He’s lived in Seattle for less than five years and has been laid off twice. Clearly he’s not integral to the company and has no place running one of the most important cities on the West coast. Where do they even find these people?
Where do we have the land for 2500 tiny homes?
No thanks. Sounds like a guy with no political experience that has his head in the absolute clouds after getting an interim gig with Mosqueda based on his woke bonafides.
I mean he’s lived here 4 years! This guy, while well meaning, has no ideas beyond boilerplate phrases that make certain lefties feel good down in their plums but that mean little outside academic settings.
edit: OMG it’s the “ace the architect” guy on Twitter! I mean he certainly is self centered enough to be a politician. Oof. This guy shouldn’t be anywhere near the mayor’s office.
Not ready for prime time.
Ace is a lovely and genuine person. A friendly acquaintance through Architecture. I fully agree with his politics. I would love a mayor with all of his identities (POC, queer, renter, design background). As much as I like him as a person, he is in no way a good candidate to be the Mayor of Seattle in 2021.
1) Not enough lived and work experience yet. Not enough Seattle experience yet. He could eventually get there, but hasn’t… yet. He should be making early-career moves in politics, policy, urbanism, activism. Meaningfully serve Seattle’s community in some way, through work and volunteering/activism, for a decade or so. While gatekeeping and barriers are real, and a successful mayor doesn’t need to have been a bureaucrat or a lawyer first, it’s also a terrible idea to bring in someone who has so little relevant experience. You can be grass-roots but you have to actually put in the work first.
2) Speaking of doing the work before going for the throne… consider the differences between this campaign, versus trusted community activist Nikkita Oliver, who was INVITED repeatedly by her communities, to go for that leadership role. Nikkita didn’t just up and decide to run, she was already trusted as an accountable public servant, and that’s actually why her campaign had such success. She didn’t have experience being an elected official yet, but she had enough experience as an attorney, community organizer, and public speaker/performer, who has been working for years to hold govt accountable. Durkan ended up being disastrous because she had only the government experience but not the community experience (she sided with bigger business often, but also didn’t have much direct business experience either, which didn’t lend to great outcomes for small business especially in the pandemic). If Ace puts in the time and the meaningful solidarity work over years, he could earn the people’s trust and eventually become a leader whom the community asks to run for an elected position. And he could find a way to do that community work within government, whether elected or staff roles, city/county/state level, getting experience. The interim role with a CM is a good start on that path. (CM herself would be a better candidate.) This premature attempt looks so dang goofy.
3) Hardly anyone has announced their candidacies but one of the other 2 so far, Lance Randall, has decades of experience, across municipal government and housing development. I’m interested in learning more about that candidate beyond his LinkedIn. We need to be encouraging all the available and interested proven leaders of this caliber to run: BIPOC, progressive, accountable, with a track record of both accomplishment and accountability, who have already earned broad respect and trust due to their service.
Ace, you’re awesome as a person. So, please chill on this mayor thing for 2021. Get some more dirt on your boots and come back in 2031! I want to want to vote for you, when you’re ready.