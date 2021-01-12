Capitol Hill architect and political upstart one of first to join 2021’s wide open Seattle mayor’s race

A Capitol Hill architect with progressive and urbanist bona fides is launching a longshot campaign to lead the city.

Andrew Grant Houston — known as Ace — announced his campaign for Mayor of Seattle Tuesday morning:

His decision to run comes after years of advocacy for more housing at all income levels and a lack of response to the climate crisis this past September, when the Puget Sound registered the worst AQI score the region has ever seen. Andrew is a queer Black and Latino Architect, small business owner, and activist with a vision of transforming Seattle into one of the most vibrant, sustainable cities in the world: a city where no one has to sleep outside, where local businesses and culture thrive, and where orcas start to visit once again.

Houston currently serves as the interim policy manager in the office fo Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda. Last week, CHS reported on the surprise announcement that Mosqueda, whose background in labor and progressive policies have been popular on Capitol Hill, will focus on reelection to the council and not a run for the mayor’s office.

Houston, 31, is the founder and head of design of the House Cosmopolitan firm and a member of Futurewise, AIA Seattle, Share The Cities, and The Sunrise Movement.

While the mayor’s office is a nonpartisan position, Houston is a member of the 43rd District Democrats.

In the neighborhood, he as been busy with the Pike/Pine Urban Neighborhood Council, a community group that is frequently asked to weigh in on planned development in the area.

He has never held elected office.

In his announcement, Houston describes “a vision for a healthier, less stressful Seattle; where creativity and culture thrive” and “a Seattle with opportunities and memories around every corner, vibrant local shops on tree-lined avenues, and an unparalleled live music scene.”

“A Seattle with a real commitment to combating displacement, increasing the quality of life for every Seattle resident, and shifting power into the hands of the public,” his announcement reads.

Houston joins a small but sure to grow field of challengers hoping to be among the two top candidates on the November 2021 ballot. SEED Seattle’s interim director Lance Randall announced his candidacy last year. William Kopatich, described as a “Top Salesman at Carter Subaru” in his Linkedin profile, has also filed to enter the race.

Mayor Jenny Durkan’s announcement that she will not seek reelection after finishing her single term this year has thrown 2021 open as a big year in Seattle politics with both of the council’s citywide positions and the mayor’s office clearly up for grabs.

The 2021 race will also be the first time the city’s Democracy Voucher program — hoped to empower a greater diversity of candidates to keep up in expensive campaigns — will be extended to include the city council races and the run for the mayor’s office. Houston said Tuesday that his campaign is planning to participate in the program.

In addition to vouchers, Houston said he also hopes to collect ideas from constituents. “The goal is to make policy changes in the next 8 years that have a positive impact for the next 80,” his campaign site reads.

CHS will talk with Houston soon to learn more about his campaign and hopes for leading Seattle.

You can learn more, support the campaign, and submit your ideas at agh4sea.com.

