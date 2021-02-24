Checking in: 20 years of Pretty Parlor on Capitol Hill

By Gabrielle Locke

While we’re thinking about Capitol Hill fashion and beauty that may end up being nothing more than plans due to the COVID-19 crisis, one neighborhood center of fashion, beauty, and more is doing everything it can to hang on through the pandemic and celebrate its 20th anniversary in style.

When COVID-19 first hit, Pretty Parlor owner Anna Banana turned to doorstep delivery to local customers, focused on her Etsy shop, and created an e-commerce store attached to her website — graceful but major shifts for a business that has been in motion since the turn of the millenium.

“In the beginning, I would do doorstep delivery and sometimes, if I knew the customer well, I’d pick them up a Dicks burger and friends, because why not!” Banana says of the early pandemic delivery effort.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Pretty Parlor will soon turn 20, believe it or not. Banana opened the shop in September of 2001. She had worked as an art director for Nordstrom and began collecting new and used clothing while starting a styling business on the side.

When people began showing up to her walk-in closet for items she decided it was time to open up a shop.

“The city is nothing without small businesses,” Banana says.

The last major anniversary for the store didn’t go great. Ten years ago, celebration of Pretty Parlor’s first decade of business was delayed when Banana ended up in the hospital after a serious head-on collision on her way to pick up party supplies. Hopefully 2021 turns out better.

Pretty Parlor has continued to grow since. In 2014, the shop expanded to add a bridal boutique.

COVID-19 has brought new challenges and a opportunities. Banana’s mother created custom-made face masks which are available in shop or online. She also used the three months of being shut down to remodel the space in order to store more items which range from accessories to head-to-toe outfits.

Banana calls on the neighborhood and the city to support surviving small businesses — now more than ever.

“If there is a small business that enhanced your Seattle experience, support them,” she says. “Whether it’s take-out, coffee, purchasing a pair of socks or posting on social media, this support makes all the difference.”

Pretty Parlor is located at 119 Summit Ave E. It is known for its special occasion vintage and new clothing. They feature local brands that you can learn more about here. To show your support shop in person or online. The e-commerce shop can be found here. Learn more at prettyparlor.com.

