Seattle Fire Department employee arrested after ‘threats to councilmember’

Seattle Police have arrested a Seattle Fire Department employee after he allegedly made threats against a member of the Seattle City Council:

Seattle Police have arrested a Seattle Fire Department employee for cyberstalking, computer trespass, and identity theft in an ongoing investigation into threats made to a city councilmember. Seattle Police believe a 42-year-old man, who works for the Seattle Fire Department, sent a series of threatening emails earlier this year to a Seattle City Councilmember. Police initially investigated one SFD employee, which led them to a second employee.

SPD public information said they could not confirm which councilmember the employee was arrested for threatening.

CHS reported on threats made against Councilmember Kshama Sawant beginning in December and the District 3 representative’s concern that SPD and the city were not taking the situation seriously even as the messages sent from a Seattle Fire city email account became more threatening.

SPD says the employee arrested Friday was identified during their investigation of another employee. In the Sawant investigation, a Seattle Fire employee denied having sent the messages that came from their account.

“SPD detectives have investigated several other unrelated threats against elected officials,” the SPD brief on Friday’s arrest reads. “In December, investigators forwarded another case, involving threats against a different city councilmember, to the City Attorney’s office.”

The Seattle Fire employee busted Friday was booked into King County Jail for investigation of harassment, identity theft, and computer trespass.

We’ll know more about the situation as the legal process continues and any charges are filed.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.