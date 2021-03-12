Governor says it is time for kids to go back to class — but there’s still no deal with teachers in Seattle

As the city’s teachers union remains locked in a stalemate battle with the Seattle Public Schools district over an agreement on a return to in-classroom learning, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the state’s school districts Friday to begin offering at least hybrid options to students by mid-April citing a “mental health crisis” among students and the push to fully reopen Washington after more than a year of COVID-19 lockdowns.

“There is unfortunately and undeniably a mental health care crisis in this state regarding our youth,” Inslee said Friday.

Inslee said his proclamation prohibits districts from refusing to provide an “on-site option” to families.

The governor’s timeline required districts to provide in-person options by April 5th for elementary-level students and all other grades by April 19th.

Meanwhile, the American Rescue Plan Act could bring the state’s school’s some $2.6 billion in federal relief — Inslee said he will push for a portion of that to address mental health resources for students. That money could end being both a carrot and a stick for the stymied Seattle district.

State officials say in addition to concerns about the health of students, attendance has been a major issue, especially for middle and high school students with a spike in absences and higher levels of failing grades.

Meanwhile, most experts agree that masking and social distancing measures can help schools operate safely and that examples of outbreaks in K-12 environments are rare.

It’s not clear what impact the proclamation will have on the state’s largest school district. CHS reported here on the ongoing delay in the district’s planned restoration of in-person learning options. The union has cited health and safety concerns for both its educators and students as it has tangled over an agreement on the return to campuses.

Earlier this month, Inslee and state officials added teachers and school staff along with daycare and child care providers to the ranks of essential workers currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Seattle district plan would begin with preschool, kindergarten, and first grade students and “a phased increase of in-person instruction for students enrolled in Special Education Intensive Service Pathways.”

The district says its central office staff have been “preparing for many months” for the return to school and “health and safety protocols have been implemented, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is in place, and the district has prepared for student transportation and meals.”

The state is also providing increased resources including expanding a system of COVID-19 testing for schools.

Leaders of the Seattle Education Association union have voted to continue remote-only learning and registered a vote of no confidence against district Superintendent Denise Juneau. Juneau is set to resign at the end of June.

Seattle teachers and school kids transitioned to online-only instruction last spring as the pandemic began to grow changing what it meant to “go to school” for thousands of kids who now begin their days logging on and using online meeting software and services previously reserved for their busy parents and guardians.

The transition back to campus may be equally jarring. Kids will need to remain masked and routine elements like desk layout will need to be rethought to meet social distancing recommendations. Busy parents and guardians may welcome the break in the monotony and a little extra quiet at home but will also be faced with new logistics and new worries.

The district has strengthened its push, designating special education teachers as “essential” to require those educators to provide in-person instruction even as bargaining drags on.

Meanwhile, many kids are already making the change back to a more typical school experience. CHS reported last month on the many private schools around Capitol Hill and the Central District taking early first steps in returning their students to the classroom.

