Happy birthday, Morning Update Show

CHS grew to be friends with Omari Salisbury and the good folks at Converge Media the way we tend to meet others in the business — getting in the way of each others shots, talking over one another at press conferences, and tripping over each other trying to get out of the way of a cloud of pepper spray. The strongest voice you hear above in the “Capitol Hill Clash” video report from CHS’s Alex Garland? That’s Salisbury.

Over the summer, Converge and its Morning Update Show became the CNN of CHOP. We were happy to have the help — CHS still had the rest of Capitol Hill to cover. Between the two, nobody else was at the scene day in and day out through it all from beginning to end.

Friday night, Salisbury, Trae Holiday, and the Morning Update crew and those who love and support it will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the show and Converge’s critically important coverage of the city. Tune in at 7 PM Friday night for the Morning Update Anniversary Special:

Seattle! This Friday the #MorningUpdateShow marks one year on air and the whole city is invited to celebrate with us we broadcast live from @thestatehotel Friday at 7pm across all @WWConverge platforms. Presented by @SeattleNABJ #WWConverge pic.twitter.com/6RJ9Bg0Ryk — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) March 16, 2021

With so much left to cover from what started at 11th and Pine, CHS and Converge still get to see a lot of each other. I’ve been fortunate to be a frequent guest on Converge’s daily news roundup and interview show. The Morning Update theme means it is 11 AM and time for a little bit of video news show biz which is always a fun and interesting challenge that I’m proud to be part of.

So, congratulations Big O and Trae. It’s been an amazing year. Happy birthday.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.