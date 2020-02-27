CHS Calendar: 15th Annual Children’s Film Festival Seattle, Washington Beer Open House, Tax Amazon March

Post navigation

Now that you have your grocery shopping done, get ready to enjoy a busy weekend around Capitol Hill. Here are a few highlights to plan for.

You can find more on the CHS Calendar.

February 2020 Feb 2020
Feb
4
Tue
Mar
3
Tue
Feb 4 @ 10:00 AM – Mar 3 @ 12:00 PM
10:00 AM
Tickets
5 Tuesday Mornings, February 4-March 3, 2020, 10am-12pm Capture the essence of flowers and foliage in this 5-part class with simple quick techniques and portable materials! While using the beautiful perennial beds and borders at the Center for Urban Horticulture … Continue reading
Center for Urban Horticulture
Feb
4
Tue
Mar
6
Fri
Feb 4 @ 12:00 PM – Mar 6 @ 6:00 PM
12:00 PM
Tickets
Stop by Goethe Pop Up Seattle to see Max Planck Images of Science, striking images captured from scientific research at some of the Max Planck Society’s institutions. Free & open to the public. Science often pushes back the boundaries of … Continue reading
Goethe Pop Up Seattle
Feb
26
Wed
Feb 26 @ 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
11:00 AM
Tickets
Bringing together varied depictions of women from the Frye Art Museum’s collection, Unsettling Femininity examines historical conventions of representation during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and the deeply entrenched beliefs and power structures they reflect.Share this:TweetPrintEmail
Frye Art Museum
Feb
27
Thu
Mar
8
Sun
Feb 27 – Mar 8 all-day
12:00 AM
Tickets
Children’s Film Festival Seattle is a cinematic extravaganza that celebrates the best and brightest in international films for children, including animation, feature length films, short films, and hands-on workshops. CFFS provides a joyous and dynamic setting that cultivates intergenerational relationships … Continue reading
Northwest Film Forum
Feb
27
Thu
Feb 27 @ 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
8:00 AM
Tickets
Find the softer side of your flow practice with Slow Flow in The SweatBox Loft. In Slow Flow, we’ll intentionally weave together traditional postures. This class will be unheated and very beginner friendly (aka- no Chaturangas!) Slow your practice down … Continue reading
The SweatBox Loft
Feb
27
Thu
Feb 27 @ 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
11:00 AM
Tickets
Frye Art Museum
Feb
27
Thu
Feb 27 @ 6:00 PM – 7:15 PM
6:00 PM
Tickets
Yin Yoga is a slow-paced style of yoga with asanas (poses), that are held for longer periods of time-five minutes or more per pose is typical. Yin, which is not a heated class, is a great pairing with a more … Continue reading
The SweatBox Yoga Loft
Feb
27
Thu
Feb 27 @ 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
7:30 PM
Tickets
In 17th century Rome, painter Artemisia Gentileschi must fight for everything—her place at the easel, her father’s respect, credit for her visionary work. But in the aftermath of rape, she must fight for her truth, buoyed by her shared experience … Continue reading
12th Ave Arts
Feb
28
Fri
Feb 28 @ 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
11:00 AM
Tickets
Frye Art Museum
Feb
28
Fri
Feb 28 @ 1:00 PM
1:00 PM
Tickets
Stop by for our Public Tastings each Friday. Reservations recommended: stumptowntastings.eventbrite.comShare this:TweetPrintEmail
Stumptown Coffee
February 2020 Feb 2020

